Sekiro Announces New Anime With First Trailer

If you’ve ever been discouraged by the difficulty of a From Software game, but still wanted to experience the wild story of the video game producer’s entries, we have good news for you. Earlier this year, we reported on a trademark being filed for a “Sekiro anime” and it appears as though this year’s Gamescom Opening Night has revealed the first anime adaptation from From. Sekiro: No Defeat has been announced to share a new take on the killer shinobi, and the production has revealed the exclusive platform where it will be streamed.

The upcoming anime adaptation is set to be created by Studio Arch and Qzil.la, two relative newcomers to the anime world. Arch might be best known for its work on Journey: Taiko Arabia and Madoromi no Vevara, while Qzil.la recently made waves with the anthology, Enter The Garden. You could hardly tell that the two studios are new to the game with the recent trailer and its wild animation style. Set to arrive exclusively on Crunchyroll, here’s how the streaming service describes the upcoming anime adaptation,

“The time is Sengoku. Japan is fractured into many independent nations entangled in ceaseless war. At the center lies Ashina, a land of sacred earth and ancient mystery. Two decades after Sword Saint Isshin Ashina reclaimed the region in a brutal coup, a new threat emerges from within: The Interior Ministry. Desperate to protect his homeland, Isshin’s grandson Genichiro turns to forbidden powers. The only hope lies in a kidnapped boy — the Divine Heir — and his silent protector: a loyal shinobi known only as Sekiro. This is the story of a lord and his retainer — and their quest to restore balance to a nation on the edge.”

What Makes Sekiro Different From Dark Souls?

Of the many games From Software has produced, making Sekiro into an anime might make the most sense. While entries like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring have unique aesthetics, their stories are quite mysterious and are normally unveiled via in-game discoveries that allow the player to put together the secrets of the world around them. Sekiro, however, is much more cut and dry in that each gamer plays the same character, slashing their way through a supernatural locale to save a young prince and stop a curse from destroying his world.

At present, From Software hasn’t announced any other anime adaptations, though Elden Ring is getting an adaptation. A24, legendary director Alex Garland, and Bandai Namco have confirmed that they are working on a live-action movie that will focus on the “lands between.” We have yet to know when this new movie will arrive, but it seems far more likely that Sekiro: No Defeat will beat it to the punch.

Want to see what the future holds for From Software's anime endeavors? Follow along with Team Anime for the latest updates on Sekiro: No Defeat and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.