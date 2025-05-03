10 Best Bosses in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Ranked

FromSoftware games live and die by their boss encounters, those legendary roadblocks that test skill, patience, and sheer will. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice carved its own unique path on that front, ditching RPG stats for a razor-sharp focus on the clang of steel. Its combat system demands mastery over deflection, posture breaks, and relentless aggression. As a result, the bosses of Sekiro are the ultimate expression of this philosophy, brutal teachers forcing players to adapt or perish. Unsurprisingly, the boss battles are the moments that define the Sekiro experience, the source of countless broken controllers and triumphant roars as players navigate the blood-soaked land of Ashina.

Our ranking of the best Sekiro considers the intricate dance of their mechanics, how well they test the core deflection system, and the sheer satisfaction that comes from finally overcoming them. It also takes into account the narrative weight, emotional impact, and presentation of each encounter. In the case of bosses who appear more than once, with twists to their playstyle, we are also limiting ourselves to picking only one. Here’s our pick for the ten best bosses of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

10) Lady Butterfly

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Deep within the burning memories of the Hirata Estate waits Lady Butterfly, an early-game trial confronting many aspiring shinobi. She represents the first true test determining if a player grasps Sekiro‘s fundamental rhythm, as passive dodging simply will not suffice here. Instead, Lady Butterfly demands players stand their ground, meet her whirlwind of attacks with precise deflections, and maintain relentless aggression. Her speed, combined with a dangerous mix of perilous sweeps and aerial assaults, severely punishes hesitation, making her a crucial, sometimes frustrating, gatekeeper whose defeat signifies the first major breakthrough in understanding the game.

Overcoming Lady Butterfly builds essential confidence. Through this demanding fight, players learn effective posture management, how to recognize attack tells, and the importance of exploiting brief openings. Her second phase introduces phantom illusions, adding a layer of complexity while testing situational awareness and the use of items like Snap Seeds. While later bosses certainly feature more intricate designs, the impact of finally defeating this graceful, deadly elder amid roaring flames is undeniable.

9) Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

“MY NAAAAME IS GYOUBU MASATAKA ONIWA!” The thunderous arrival of Ashina Castle’s initial major line of defense remains unforgettable. Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa charges onto the battlefield atop his massive steed, delivering one of the most bombastic and memorable introductions in FromSoftware history. This encounter delivers pure spectacle, unfolding as a large-scale battle that immediately showcases the cinematic potential of Sekiro. Furthermore, the wide-open arena, Gyoubu’s booming pronouncements, and the sheer chaos of his assault combine to create a lasting, powerful first impression.

From a gameplay perspective, Gyoubu provides a crucial tutorial for using the grappling hook offensively. Players quickly learn to zip towards him after his sweeping spear attacks, effectively closing the distance for vital strikes. He also reinforces the principle that even colossal foes demand sharp deflection skills for success. Although his patterns become more manageable on subsequent playthroughs, the initial awe factor remains. The fight against Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa centers less on deep lore and more on the raw thrill of facing a larger-than-life warrior in an epic setting, proving that pure presentation can solidify a boss’ legendary status.

8) Divine Dragon

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

After countless intense duels demanding perfect parries and constant aggression, the Divine Dragon offers a breathtaking shift in pace. This encounter functions less as a test of raw skill and more as a stunning visual and auditory experience. Found within the ethereal Fountainhead Palace, the battle against the Divine Dragon stands as one of FromSoftware’s most beautiful spectacle fights. Its primary value lies in the sheer awe it inspires, providing a moment of serene, almost meditative beauty amidst the brutal conflict consuming Ashina.

The mechanics here are deliberately straightforward. Players navigate the arena, dealing with minor Old Dragon enemies before confronting the main threat. Victory requires using the lightning reversal technique, learned much earlier, against the massive celestial being. This relative simplicity allows players to fully absorb the incredible presentation unfolding around them. The majestic design of the dragon set against a swirling, starry sky, combined with one of the game’s most acclaimed musical themes, creates a truly transcendent moment.

7) Demon of Hatred

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Lurking near the endgame, the Demon of Hatred provides one of Sekiro‘s most impactful encounters. This towering, flaming beast represents an extreme challenge, primarily because it boasts a massive health pool alongside devastating fire-based attacks that punish the slightest misstep. The Demon of Hatred consistently ranks among the game’s absolute hardest fights, as victory demands endurance and careful resource management against overwhelming power.

This boss intentionally deviates from Sekiro‘s core combat loop by emphasizing dodging massive attacks and managing distance effectively. This departure provides a unique and memorable challenge, forcing players to adapt their strategies drastically instead of just keeping close to the enemy and parrying on time. In addition, the fight carries significant emotional weight due to its connection to the Sculptor’s tragic past, adding layers of pathos to the brutal confrontation.

6) True Corrupted Monk

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Guarding the entrance to the Fountainhead Palace, the True Corrupted Monk delivers a fight celebrated for its fluid grace and demanding rhythmic combat. That’s because facing this imposing figure on the scenic bridge feels akin to engaging in a deadly, elegant dance. The True Corrupted Monk wields her massive Naginata with hypnotic style, unleashing long, spinning combos that require absolute mastery of Sekiro‘s deflection timing. However, successfully parrying her relentless assault provides one of the game’s purest forms of satisfaction.

This three-phase battle presents a significant hurdle, thoroughly testing deflection endurance and consistency. While players can utilize items like Snap Seeds or stealth deathblows to bypass portions of the fight, the direct confrontation offers an honorable duel worth experiencing fully. Although the third phase’s terror attacks add pressure, the core rhythm of the battle remains its defining characteristic and principal draw. Plus, the stunning arena, the Monk’s beautifully animated attacks, and the atmospheric music combine seamlessly for a memorable experience.

5) Isshin Ashina (Shura Ending)

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Forsaking Kuro damns Wolf to the path of Shura, a choice sealing a tragic fate. This dark decision culminates in a devastating confrontation against Emma, the Gentle Blade, followed by Lord Isshin Ashina himself. Accessible only through this specific ending, the sequence is emotionally gut-wrenching and intensely challenging. It forces Wolf to battle the venerable leader he once served and the physician who aided him, making players directly face the terrible consequences of embracing Shura. As a result, the boss fight against Isshin Ashina provides a uniquely bleak climax for Wolf’s potential journey.

Facing Isshin in his aged state reveals the ferocious peak of Ashina swordsmanship, a lethality amplified by devastating fire attacks during his second phase. The skill on display creates a brutal contest whose difficulty arguably equals that of his prime Sword Saint form. Compounding the challenge, Wolf must first endure the taxing fight with Emma, demanding refined skill and focus under immense strain before Isshin even enters the fray. Ultimately, striking down the old but still formidable Isshin carries profound narrative weight, representing the finality of Wolf’s betrayal.

4) Guardian Ape

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

The Guardian Ape encounter achieved legendary status primarily for its brilliant, horrifying mid-fight twist. The battle starts as a chaotic struggle against a giant, aggressive beast within the Sunken Valley, but it takes a sharp, unexpected turn after players seemingly deliver the killing blow. The ape rises again, now headless, clutching its severed skull in one hand and wielding a massive sword in the other. This shocking reveal demonstrates a masterclass in subverting player expectations, creating a moment that burns itself into every Sekiro player’s memory.

Reflecting the transformation, the fight shifts dramatically between its two phases. The first phase requires managing the ape’s wild attacks, including its infamous dung-throwing move. The second phase morphs into a tense duel against the Headless Ape, demanding precise deflections against erratic sword swings coupled with careful management of the terror status effect. Utilizing the Loaded Spear prosthetic to pull the centipede from its neck for massive posture damage proves key to victory, giving the fight another unique element that elevates the Guardian Ape above other Sekiro bosses.

3) Genichiro Ashina

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Genichiro Ashina serves a vital role in Sekiro, acting as the crucible for player growth and demanding a fundamental grasp of core combat principles. While Wolf crosses blades with him multiple times, the climactic battle atop Ashina Castle represents the true test, requiring demonstrated mastery over the intricate combat system to proceed. It is during this intense fight that essential techniques — including precise deflection, Mikiri counters against thrusts, jump dodges over sweeps, and aggressive posture management — must finally integrate into a winning strategy. In effect, Genichiro functions as the stern gatekeeper, ensuring players prove they understand Sekiro‘s unique demands before venturing further.

The encounter presents a significant difficulty spike, challenging players with relentless combos, perilous attacks testing reaction speed, and disruptive arrow barrages controlling the arena. Genichiro’s dramatic transition into his Way of Tomoe form elevates the fight further, shedding armor to unleash powerful lightning across the rooftop in a stunning spectacle. Learning to successfully reverse these lightning strikes marks a moment of pure triumph and crucial mechanical understanding. Although his patterns become familiar with practice, the initial victory over Genichiro provides an unparalleled sense of accomplishment.

2) Owl (Father)

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Accessible only through the Purification ending path, a second, far deadlier encounter with Wolf’s adoptive father awaits within the fiery memories of the Hirata Estate. Unlike the weakened old shinobi encountered atop Ashina Castle, this version of Owl fights at his absolute prime, showcasing ruthless cunning and devastating skill with a blade. The Owl (Father) fight stands as one of the toughest yet most rewarding duels in Sekiro, pushing players to their absolute limits in a true, brutal clash between master shinobi.

Owl unleashes an overwhelming and diverse array of deadly attacks, bombarding Wolf relentlessly. He pressures with powerful sword combos demanding perfect parrying, disrupts with stunning firecrackers to break posture, and launches a deadly flaming owl projectile that controls vast swathes of the arena. Surviving this onslaught demands near-perfect execution throughout, as hesitation is punished with extreme prejudice. Defeating Owl (Father) offers immense satisfaction as a hard-earned victory against the formidable man who forged the Wolf, set against the dramatic backdrop of the burning estate.

1) Isshin, the Sword Saint

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

At Sekiro‘s climax, following Genichiro’s final sacrifice, Isshin, the Sword Saint, appears. This legendary figure, summoned in his glorious prime, is the game’s greatest boss and a monumental achievement even by FromSoftware’s high standards. Functioning as the culmination of Wolf’s journey, this multi-stage battle rigorously tests every skill the player has acquired. As such, the encounter provides intense, demanding, large-scale action while remaining incredibly fair. Achieving victory here confirms the player’s growth and perseverance.

The confrontation begins with one last clash against Genichiro, Way of Tomoe, before Isshin himself arrives for the true finale. His initial phase showcases supreme swordsmanship, requiring flawless deflection and precise timing against exceptionally fast strikes. The second phase dramatically shifts the fight’s nature, as Isshin incorporates a massive spear and a firearm into his repertoire. This forces constant adaptation to spacing and defensive measures against both ranged and close-quarters assaults. His third phase integrates deadly lightning, demanding perfect timing on reversals for both survival and critical counterattacks.

Despite the immense difficulty across all stages, Isshin’s attacks have clear, learnable tells, making victory feel earned through skill, not luck. The vast, beautiful field of silver grass provides an iconic setting, its atmosphere shifting with the dynamic weather as the duel progresses. Isshin, the Sword Saint, perfectly combines challenging yet fair gameplay, powerful narrative resolution, and stunning presentation, representing the zenith of the Sekiro experience.

Which Sekiro boss stands as your favorite? Let us know in the comments!