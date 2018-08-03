‘Senran Kagura’ Season 2 Anime Reveals Trailer, Premiere Date

Senran Kagura is one of the more popular video game franchises among video game and anime fans alike for its blend of attractive character design and fun melee gameplay.

With the seventh game in the series on the way soon, the franchise is now hotter than ever and what better way to kickstart everything than with a new season of the anime series. You can check out the first trailer for the new season above.

The second season, officially titled Senran Kagura Shinovi Master -Tokyo Yoma Hen-, is currently scheduled for an October release in Japan. The series will be directed by High School DxD Tetsuya Yanagisawa, Yukinori Kitajima returns from the first season of the series to compose the series and script, Junji Goto will serve as character designer, Keisuke Kawai serves as animation producer, and Tsutomo Miyazawa will act as chief animation director.

The most stand out staff member? Kenichiro Takaki is being credited as the “large breast” producer, which will surely get the attention of many fans looking forward to the second season. The game and anime series have been made popular for fans for its “physics,” so it’s no mystery seeing that it’s such an integral part of the new anime season that it warrants an entire position in the production for it.

Sayaka Sasaki will be performing the opening theme “Scarlet Master,” and Mia REGINA will be handling the new ending theme, “Genuine Erotic.” The voice cast from the game series and first season will be returning for the second season as well. This should definitely please fans of the game as well who have grown to love the series’ large cast and action.

Crunchyroll has already confirmed that they have licensed the second season of the series for a release later this October as Senran Kagura Shinovi Master. The first season of the series can currently be found streaming there too, and Senran Kagura‘s anime series is described as such:

“Super cute Asuka and her curvy companions appear to be your typical high school students, but they’ve got an outrageous secret: they’re learning the wild ways of the ninja! Get a lesson in action, naughtiness, and sexy slapstick fun as Asuka’s gang takes on the toughest (and hottest) fighters in town! Fan service fanatics won’t want to miss a minute!“