Sentai Filmworks Announces Made in Abyss English Dub, And More

Sentai Filmworks released a good deal of great anime in 2017, but most of it remained undiscovered by the anime fandom in the West because a few of their acquisitions were held behind Amazon’s now defunct Anime Strike streaming service.

But many of the series are now reaching wider audiences, with no better example than Made in Abyss, and now Sentai Filmworks has announced an English dub release in the works for two of their major shows, Made in Abyss and Armed Girl’s Machiavellism.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced during their panel at Anime Boston (as reported by Anime News Network), Sentai Filmworks confirmed that they are working on English dubs for both Made in Abyss and Armed Girl’s Machiavellism. Along with confirming that the second cour of Hozuki’s Coolheadedness will silmulcast in the United States, Sentai Filmworks confirmed the new dub efforts.

This is especially great for fans of these two series as the two were once held behind Amazon’s Anime Strike series and thus mostly ignored as fans in the West went to other competing streaming services. The two series are also currently available to stream on both HI-DIVE and Amazon Prime Video for those who want to see what the Japanese language release is all about.

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was first published online in Takeshobo’s Web Comic Ganma in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. Seven Seas has licensed the manga overseas and will begin its release in January. The series was adapted into an anime by Kinema Citrus and aired from July 7 to September 29. You can currently find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles on Amazon Prime Video, which was formerly gated behind their now-defunct Anime Strike service.

For those unfamiliar, the series follows a young orphan girl named Rico who lives in a town on the edge of the Abyss, an enormous, unexplored pit and underground maze. It’s full of hidden relics and treasures humans have yet to discover, but it also carries a harsh danger. The further people travel into the abyss, the more likely they will succumb to a terrible sickness called the “Curse of the Abyss” on their return trip. This curse can be anything from nausea in the upper levels, madness, to the loss of humanity or even death. Meaning that very few people make it back to tell of their adventures.

Armed Girl’s Machiavellism was originally created by Yūya Kurokami with illustrations by Karuna Kanzaki for Kadokawa’s Monthly Shonen Ace magazine. This series follows the story of Nomura, a student expelled from his last school after getting in a huge fight. He quickly learns that his new school is no better as the female students have oppressed the male ones with violence ever since their school became co-ed. Needing the approval of its top five fighters, the “Supreme Five Swords,” in order to leave the school, Nomura then embarks on a series of well-choreographed fights while making sure to stick just enough fan service in without going overboard.

via Anime News Network