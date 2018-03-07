‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Is Preparing To Debut Its Saddest Episode Yet

If you thought The Seven Deadly Sins was happy go lucky all the time, you will eat those words soon. Over in Japan, the anime is airing its second season, and its ninth episode looks like it will be a hard one for Meliodas fans to watch.

So, spoilers below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Seven Deadly Sins is making its way through season two, and its next episode promises to get fans teary. A preview of the episode has been released by A-1 Pictures, and its intense clips can be seen above.

As you can tell, the teaser is a short one, but it does show some key imagery. At first, fans see an image of Meliodas standing atop a cliff with a pink-haired girl. The two are dressed in plain clothes, and the next scene sees Meliodas wearing the uniform with armor. The dreary scene leads into a familiar one of the Sin’s pink-haired friend as she sits dying upon a battlefield. The reel ends with Meliodas in tears before the hero is replaced with Elizabeth who is also crying.

The preview is a sobering one to see, but anime fans will not know what to expect from it. Manga readers, on the other hand, know exactly where this next episode is going.

The Seven Deadly Sins is about to dig a bit deeper into its main hero’s past. Meliodas may be a smiley kind of guy, but he harbors dark secrets. The show will preparing to explain how Meliodas earned his title as the Sin of Wrath, and it will make fans plenty depressed.

As the story goes, Meliodas was once a knight in the kingdom of Danafor. It was there the boy met a girl named Liz, the pink-haired heroine from his dreams. The girl was a slave brought to Danafor and sentenced to death during her tenure. Meliodas chose to save Liz, helping her escape death. The two became close over time, and Meliodas eventually had Liz as his lover. However, their romance ended when the demon Fraudrin attacked Danafor and murdered Liz before Meliodas. The act caused the blond-haired hero to snap and unleash his full wrathful rage.

If the name Liz sounds familiar to you, then you are already putting the pieces together. It turns out Elizabeth is the reincarnation of Liz, and Meliodas has dedicated his life to protecting the Liones’ princess as such.

Do you think you can make it through this episode without crying? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!