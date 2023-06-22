Shin Kamen Rider Shares Home Video Release Date

The Shin Universe is a film series that drastically re-imagined some of the biggest heroes and villains of Japanese pop culture. With both Godzilla and Ultraman receiving makeovers from the creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hideaki Anno, the same took place for the sentai hero known as Kamen Rider. Receiving a limited release in North American theaters, fans will have the opportunity to witness a new take on Hongo Takeshi when the movie arrives on home video this summer.

Unfortunately, the Shin Universe has not been confirmed to continue following the release of Shin Kamen Rider. This hasn't stopped the "Shin Japan Heroes Universe" from releasing merchandise that sees the likes of Godzilla, Kamen Rider, Ultraman, and even Eva Unit 01 from teaming up to take on new threats. Recently, new figures were released of each character, even going so far as having the ability to transform to fuse into one giant robot. Creator Hideaki Anno hasn't hinted at the idea that the Shin Universe will make a comeback, though considering its popularity around the world, it wouldn't come as too much of a surprise if it one days garners a new film.

(Photo: Toho)

Shin Kamen Rider: When Does It Kick Its Way Onto Home Video?

Shin Kamen Rider will receive a worldwide release on Amazon Prime this summer on July 21st. If you missed the limited theatrical run earlier this year, next month will give you your chance of watching Hideaki Anno's radical new take on the motor-cycle riding monster fighter. If you have yet to watch the movie and are a Kamen Rider fan, Anno's latest movie is far different, and more brutal, than what has come in the past.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this new approach at the classic Sentai hero, here's Fathom Events' official description for Shin Kamen Rider, "Hongo Takeshi awakens to discover he has been transformed into a grasshopper-hybrid cyborg. Becoming the Masked Rider, he must fight the mysterious evil organization SHOCKER to protect all of mankind. "SHIN KAMEN RIDER" is Anno Hideaki's ode to the legendary Tokusatsu franchise, Japan's biggest hero, and his dearest childhood icon. Go! Go! Let's go!"

What was your favorite entry in the Shin Universe? Do you think the universe will receive another film in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Shin Universe.

Via Eiga Natalie