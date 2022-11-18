Yes, There's a Kamen Rider Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet drew inspiration from a piece of Japanese pop culture for one of its newest Pokemon. Early on in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can encounter Nymble, a grasshopper-like Bug-type Pokemon. Nymble is one of the smallest Pokemon, but like its counterpart Tarountula, it evolves into one of the coolest looking Pokemon in the game. Nymble's evolved form Lokix is a Bug/Dark Pokemon that looks to have drawn inspiration from Kamen Rider, a popular Japanese superhero. Lokix is a bipedal Pokemon who uses its third set of foldable legs (which look almost like foldable saws) to leap forward and attack its foes. You can take a look at both Nymble and Lokix below:

In order to evolve Nymble, players simply need to Level the Pokemon up to Level 24. There are no other evolutionary requirements needed. When it evolves, Lokix has the potential to have the Hidden Ability Tinted Lens, which boosts the power of any "not very effective" move, assuring that it will deal extra damage even when at a disadvantage.

Appropriately, Lokix knows a number of kick-based moves, including the new move Axe Kick. Axe Kick has the potential to confuse the target but will hurt the user if it misses. Notably, most Kamen Rider incarnations use the Rider Kick as a finishing move, although this is a diving kick instead of a standard axe kick.

Kamen Rider is one of the most recognizable Japanese superheroes, who has existed since 1971. There have been a variety of Kamen Riders with different origins, looks, and abilities, but all Kamen Riders wear a grasshopper-like helmet and rides a motorcycle. While Lokix doesn't ride a motorcycle in the new Pokemon games, players do get to ride either Koraidon or Miraidon, which are meant to resemble a motorcycle.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available on the Nintendo Switch now.