Shin Kamen Rider Debuts First Poster and Synopsis

Shin Kamen Rider, the next major entry in Hideaki Anno's growing universe of Shin projects, has debuted its first poster along with the first tease of what to expect from the reboot's story! As Toei continues to celebrate the massive 50th Anniversary milestone for their long running Kamen Rider Tokusatsu franchise, the brand has branched out in some cool new ways. Much like how Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno has offered brand new takes on other Tokusatsu mainstays with Shin Godzilla and Shin Ultraman, the prominent creator has now turned his attention toward Kamen Rider next.

Debuting a new teaser and first poster for Shin Kamen Rider, the poster also includes a notable tease about the film itself that further confirms it's a new take on the original hero. The brief synopsis teasing the story reads as such, "Kamen Rider Takeshi Hongo is an augmented human being. He was upgraded by SHOCKER, an all-loving secret society that pursues happiness for humanity. Kamen Rider has pledged to fight against SHOCKER to ensure human beings stay human." Check out the new poster and hyped up Shocker logo below:

Shin Kamen Rider is currently scheduled for a release across theaters in Japan in March next year, but has yet to reveal any international release plans as of this writing. Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno is writing, producing, and directing the film with original franchise creator Shotaro Ishinomori credited for the new movie too. The new staff announced for the film includes the likes of Neon Genesis Evangelion mechanical designer Ikuto Yamashita (who was confirmed to be the one who designed the new Cyclone motorcycle), and designers Mahiro Maeda and Yutaka Izubuchi, who have worked with Anno previously.

Katsuro Onoue has joined the film as associate director, Ikki Todoroki as assistant director, Isao Tsuge as costume designer, and Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann composer Taku Iwasaki will compose the music. Joining the previously announced leads Sousuke Ikematsu as Takeshi Hongo (who transforms into the titular Kamen Rider) and Minami Hamabe as Ruriko Midorikawa are the likes of Tasuku Emoto, Shinya Tsukamoto, Toru Tezuka, and Suzuki Matsuo in currently unconfirmed roles as of this writing.

