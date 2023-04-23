Shin Kamen Rider Confirms U.S. Release Date

Shin Kamen Rider might have started its run throughout theaters in Japan earlier this Spring, but now fans outside of Japan are going to get their chance to see it as Shin Kamen Rider has confirmed its release date for the United States! As part of Toei's celebration for the monumental 50th Anniversary of their long running Kamen Rider tokusatsu franchise, they announced that the series would be making the jump to the big screen in a whole new way. With a new reboot film helmed by the same creative team behind other Shin Universe reboots, Kamen Rider fans outside of Japan have been hoping to see the new movie in action.

Shin Kamen Rider first hit theaters across Japan earlier this March, and Fathom Events that announced that Shin Kamen Rider will soon be making their way through theaters in the United States later this Spring. The gap between the two releases won't be nearly as long as fans might have feared as Shin Kamen Rider will begin hitting United States theaters on May 31st, with tickets going on sale beginning on May 5th. You can check out the announcement below:

The rumors are true! See Shin Kamen Rider in theaters May 31 – sign up to get a reminder when tickets go on sale: https://t.co/Gcj4ss4i1H pic.twitter.com/DCyuRZByjU — Fathom Events (@fathomevents) April 21, 2023

How to Watch Shin Kamen Rider

Unfortunately with tickets going on sale beginning May 5th, there has yet to be any word on what theaters and what regions Shin Kamen Rider will be available. But it at least means fans will get to see the new Kamen Rider movie much sooner than they might have expected before. Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno wrote, produced, and directed the film with original franchise creator Shotaro Ishinomori credited as well. Shin Kamen Rider stars Sousuke Ikematsu as Takeshi Hongo, Minami Hamabe as Ruriko Midorikawa, Tasuku Emoto as Hayato Ichimonji, Shinya Tsukamoto as Ririko's father, Toru Tezuka as Komori Augment-01, Nanase Nishino as Hachi Augment-01, Mirai Moriyama as Ichiro Midorikawa, and Suzuki Matsuo.

As for what we can expect to see from this story, Fathom Events teases Shin Kamen Rider as such, "Hongo Takeshi awakens to discover he has been transformed into a grasshopper-hybrid cyborg. Becoming the Masked Rider, he must fight the mysterious evil organization SHOCKER to protect all of mankind. 'SHIN KAMEN RIDER' is Anno Hideaki's ode to the legendary Tokusatsu franchise, Japan's biggest hero, and his dearest childhood icon. Go! Go! Let's go!"

Will you be checking out Shin Kamen Rider when it hits theaters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!