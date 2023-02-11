Shin Kamen Rider Reveals Release Date With New Trailer, Poster

Shin Kamen Rider is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Toei's long running Tokusatsu franchise, Kamen Rider, with a new feature film, and now the movie finally has set a release date overseas with a curious new trailer and poster! It's been 50 long years since Toei's franchise first kicked off, and as part of a celebration of the anniversary for the original Kamen Rider series' final episode, now fans have gotten the most significant update on its upcoming Shin Kamen Rider reboot yet as the Neon Genesis Evangelion creator prepares to take another classic franchise under his wing for a whole new upgrade.

Previously announced for a release across theaters in Japan some time this March, the newest update has revealed that Shin Kamen Rider is now slated for a launch on March 18th in Japan with planned screenings in IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinemas as well. You can check out the newest trailer for the movie in the video above, and the newest posters highlighting the film's main Rider and star Sousuke Ikematsu (as the main Rider, Takeshi Hongo) from the Shin Kamen Rider's official Twitter account below:

What to Know for Shin Kamen Rider

Shin Kamen Rider might be hitting theaters in Japan this March, but has unfortunately yet to reveal any international release plans as of this writing. Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno is writing, producing, and directing the film with original franchise creator Shotaro Ishinomori credited as well. Joining the film alongside Sousuke Ikematsu as Takeshi Hongo are the likes of Minami Hamabe as Ruriko Midorikawa, Tasuku Emoto as Hayato Ichimonji, Shinya Tsukamoto as Ririko's father, Toru Tezuka as Komori Augment-01, Nanase Nishino as Hachi Augment-01, Mirai Moriyama as Ichiro Midorikawa, and Suzuki Matsuo.

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Toei's Kamen Rider franchise overall, Shin Kamen Rider, the film is teased as such, "Kamen Rider Takeshi Hongo is an augmented human being. He was upgraded by SHOCKER, an all-loving secret society that pursues happiness for humanity. Kamen Rider has pledged to fight against SHOCKER to ensure human beings stay human."

What do you think of the newest look at Kamen Rider's big reboot movie? What are you hoping to see in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!