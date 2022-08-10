Kamen Rider's Fuuto PI Anime Debuts Henshin Sequence: Watch

Kamen Rider has officially made its full anime debut with Fuuto PI now airing this Summer, and the newest episode of the series has fully unleashed Kamen Rider W's first Henshin sequence! Toei's incredibly popular Kamen Rider franchise has been a hit with Tokusatsu fans for fifty long years, and part of the celebration for the franchise included the very first anime for it. Adapting the official manga sequel to Kamen Rider W, this new anime adaptation has been showcasing what a full anime can take the masked hero. Now the newest episode has taken this a step further with the debut of its Henshin sequence!

Without getting too into the weeds about it, the Henshin sequence is the most important element of any particular Kamen Rider series. Each one transforms in a different way with a different belt, and Kamen Rider W's was probably the most distinct as it placed two minds into a single body for its complete transformation. Now Fuuto PI has shown anime fans what that looks like, and @KingZairois on Twitter has shared an example of how the anime compares to the live action version of the sequence! Check it out below:

Taking on the original manga series written by Riku Sanjo and illustrated by Masaki Sato, FUUTO PI serves as an official sequel companion series following the events of the 11th Heisei era Kamen Rider series (and 20th overall), Kamen Rider W. That means you'll need just a bit of background knowledge from that original series to jump in, but unfortunately there are few ways to do so. As for the anime, if you wanted to check it out, FUUTO PI is now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such:

"In Fuuto, better known as the Windy City, mysterious beings called Dopants wreak havoc by using the dangerous Gaia Memories. However, there are also heroes who utilize the Gaia Memories to fight these criminals: a half-boiled and indecisive PI named Shotaro Hidari, and his partner Philip, an intellectual-type PI. The two transform into Kamen Rider W—the legendary hero of Fuuto city!"

It's Kamen Rider's full anime debut, but would you want to see more from the franchise. Which Kamen Riders from over the years do you think would make for a great anime debut next?