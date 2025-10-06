3 Shonen Classics That Should Get Confirmed Anime Reboots Like One Piece

Anime reboots aren’t released as often as one might think, but when they are, they always cause some kind of buzz among existing fans. Not to mention that releasing a new anime adaptation of an already famous manga is sure to attract more fans as well, who sometimes don’t prefer the old animation style. One Piece is one such example, as despite being one of the most famous shows ever, the anime isn’t well-appreciated by everyone. While the manga is the best-selling of all time, the anime has certain issues regarding the pacing and inconsistent animation. However, these issues are expected considering that the anime debuted in 1999 and has been on a weekly schedule ever since.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime remake by WIT Studio was confirmed in December 2023, during Jump Festa 2024. Although it’s been almost two years since the announcement and the studio has unveiled concept sketches, the release date of the anime hasn’t been revealed yet. The studio promises better pacing, which is one of the biggest concerns in the ongoing anime. Although it’s taking its time to release the remake, the wait will be worth it, considering the past projects of WIT Studio are always top quality. However, since the One Piece reboot is currently in production, despite being an ongoing show, these three Shonen classics deserve to get their own as well. All three series have the same filler and slow-pacing issues, and they might be more enjoyable in a seasonal format with modern animation.

3) Naruto

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Naruto aired during the 2000s, following the same poor pacing and filler episodes that were trending at the time. Known as one of the Shonen Big Three, right alongside One Piece and Bleach, Naruto still has a wide fanbase who would love to watch the entire story again in a new anime version. While the anime features several thrilling fight choreographies, the quality pales in comparison to modern battle Shonen like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer. Not to mention that there are certain deviations from the original source that change the perception of a few characters, including Sakura Haruno, one of the main characters of the show.

2) Bleach

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Bleach and Naruto were produced by the same studio, so it’s no wonder these anime had similar problems with the adaptation as well. While Naruto changed certain scenes about Sakura, Bleach did the same with its lead girl, Orihime Inoue. The Thousand-Year Blood War proved just how much better Bleach can be if it’s adapted in a seasonal format with better animation and no pacing. There’s a massive difference between the original anime and the final arc, which was released over a decade later.

1) Dragon Ball

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Since the original anime was released in 1986, Dragon Ball is the most obvious choice here. The franchise is still as popular as ever, and because it revolutionized the Shonen genre, the common tropes shown in Dragon Ball are timeless. While Dragon Ball Super and Daima have incredible animations, if the original manga followed the latest anime trends, it might be able to reintroduce the already amazing story to the world once again. Fans love new projects of the show, and a reboot will keep them invested for several more years, especially since the franchise’s future projects will not be the same again after Akira Toriyama’s death.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!