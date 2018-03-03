Shonen Jump Announces Star-Studded Exhibition

2017-2018 served as the 50th Anniversary for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and Shueisha has been celebrating in a big way. In the latter half of 2017 going into the start of this year, Shueisha has been celebrating its series with big museum exhibits.

Shueisha has held exhibits celebrating the 80s and 90s, and now later this Summer, the publisher is celebrating the Weekly Shonen Jump series of the 2000s.

Shonen Jump Exhibition Part 3 announced for July 2018. It will feature the 2000 era of Jump. pic.twitter.com/boKH6GpXyl — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 23, 2018

Starting July 17 in Japan and running until September 30, Shueisha is holding the third phase of their major exhibit which will celebrate series which made their mark or had a substantial run in the 2000s such as Bleach, Naruto, Haikyu!!, Gintama, Eyeshield 21, The Prince of Tennis, Hunter x Hunter, Assassination Classroom, Hikaru no Go, D. Gray Man, Death Note and more.

Many of the current anime fans have been shaped and molded by the series of this decade specifically. Many fans have ties to series of the 90, but the series of the 2000s had the benefit of the Internet age as the expansion of fansubs and ability to share more than just a few VCR fan video tapes between a few people. Comunities became a big part of the anime fandom as major series like Bleach and Naruto made major headway in the West on television and online.

Shueisha is also celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump with a two-part exhibit debuting at Roppongi Hills Complex’s Tokyo Mori Arts Center Gallery March 19 under the name of “Sokan 50 Shunen Kinen Shukan Shonen Jump-ten Vol. 2 1990 Nendai, Hakko Busu 653-Man-bu no Shogeki” which roughly translates to “50th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s First Issue Exhibition Vol. 2: 1990s, Impact of 6.53 Million Copies in Print.” The exhibit will run until June 19 and celebrates such properties of the 90s like Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dragon Ball, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Slam Dunk.

This exhibit is the second of a two-part exhibition. The first part is titled “Sōkan 50 Shūnen Kinen Shukan Shonen Jump-ten Vol. 1 Sōkan~1980 Nendai, Densetsu no Hajimari, which roughly translates to 50th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s First Issue Exhibition Vol. 1: First Issue-1980s, Beginning of the Legend. This exhibit will cover the magazine’s history from its first issue to popular series of the 1980s like Dr. Slump, Hokuto no Ken, and Mazinger Z.