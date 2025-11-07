Shonen Jump Cancels Another Underrated Series

Shueisha’s digital manga platform, Shonen Jump+, was launched in 2014 and has introduced some of the most renowned manga series ever since, including Dandadan, Spy x Family, Kaiju No. 8, and many more. As the most famous demographic across the globe, Shonen by far has the toughest competition in the industry. With the digitalization of manga, series are more easily accessible to readers, which is why more and more titles keep getting introduced every year. However, not all series catch readers’ attention, and they eventually end up getting axed if the publishers determine they’re not going to profit much from them. 2025 has been a shocking year for Shonen Jump+, with a few dozen cancellations, although most of them are only available in Japan. However, this time, the sci-fi romance, Shinewbi, written by Asako Mabuchi and illustrated by Kohei Ando, is getting discontinued.

The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information for all Shonen Jump series. The series, which debuted in February this year, will end in Chapter 22, although the exact release date hasn’t been unveiled yet. Since it’s a biweekly manga, we can expect the series to conclude by the end of the year. The creators previously collaborated in 2022 and released Teruteru Construction Co. Ltd. on the same platform. Their previous manga also ended with only 24 chapters, although there isn’t much information about the series because of its low popularity.

What Is the Plot of Shinewbi?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story centers around Rio Mikazuki, a modern-day Shinobi, also known as a Shinewbi, who is officially a police officer. Unlike traditional Shinobi, Shinewbi use tools built with modern technology that grant them the ability to become invisible, special shoes that allow silent and vertical movements, as well as Shinobi drones that track and attack enemies. Although these tools are supposed to make life easy for Shinewbi, Rio’s senior, Hajime Igarashi, is terrible with machines and often relies on her to use them properly.

However, the reason behind his inability to use machines is that he’s an old-school Shinobi, otherwise known as a Shinoldie, the last of his kind who can use the ancient art of Ninjutsu. Unlike modern tools, Ninjutsu is like magic and requires deadly and rigorous training, which is why not many are capable of mastering the skill. However, Hajime refuses to use the technique since he considers it boring and insists on relying on modern tech.

Rio, on the other hand, has always been fascinated with Ninjutsu and racks her brain all the time trying to convince Hajime to use the technique. However, when Hajime finally uses the power, she learns about its drawback, which only piques her interest more. Even though Hajime shows her one of his techniques, her curiosity is far from satisfied as she insists on seeing more of his abilities. As the story continues, the duo protects their town using completely opposite powers.

