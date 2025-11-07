Beloved Shonen Jump Series Goes on Hiatus and Adopts a New Schedule After Anime Announcement

Launched in 2014, Shonen Jump+, the official manga platform by Shueisha, is known for serializing original shonen series alongside catering to other manga demographics. Most of the series at this point are globally renowned, such as Dandadan, Kaiju No. 8, Spy x Family, and many more, which have already released their anime adaptations, with more on the way. One of the upcoming series anime fans can’t wait for is Kindergarten Wars, which announced an adaptation this year. The series is famous for its unapologetic humor, gags, and lovable characters with their own personal struggles. The story centers around the staff members and students of Kindergarten Noir, considered the world’s safest kindergarten, attended only by the children of wealthy and notable figures.

Since all the children come from influential families, they are often targets of assassins, but the teachers are more than skilled enough to protect them. Rita has proven herself with unparalleled skills, but the only problem is that she can’t find a handsome boyfriend while working as a kindergarten teacher. Her search for the perfect partner often causes hilarious situations even in the face of crisis. The manga entered its final arc in January this year, while details about the anime adaptation are currently unknown. However, the series will take the stage during Jump Festa this year on December 20th, 2025, so we can expect more information regarding the anime. Additionally, the manga creator You Chiba shared a message regarding a hiatus and schedule change on her official X account.

Kindergarten Wars Will Release Bi-Weekly Chapters Until the Anime Release

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The latest Chapter 117 was released on November 5th, 2025, after which Chiba posted, “The next update for Kindergarten WARS will be on December 4th…! Sorry for the long gap! After continuing a weekly serialization for 3 years, my body started hurting, and I’ve been super busy with anime supervision and such, so we’ve decided to proceed at a slower bi-weekly pace until the anime starts!”

She continues in the same post, “Once the anime begins, we’ll ramp up the weekly serialization again and churn out the tankobon volumes one after another, so for now, please consider this the author’s recovery period!! But the next update will probably be around 50 pages lol Look forward to December 4th.”

The manga debuted in September 2022 and has been on a weekly schedule ever since, which has taken a toll on the mangaka’s health. Chiba also has her hands full with the manga being in its final arc and supervising the anime adaptation to ensure its quality, which is a promising update for fans. With the author working closely with the studio, there is little to no chance of the series deviating from its source material. The hiatus is unexpected, but the wait will be worth it since the series will return with a 50-page chapter. Additionally, the bi-weekly schedule will likely last longer than expected since the anime might take more than a year to be released.

