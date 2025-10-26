Shonen Jump May Be Making a Mistake With This Series’ Cancellation

One of the most underrated yet acclaimed Girl’s Love manga, Blue Proustian Moment by Emofuu, debuted this year in April and stunned readers with its captivating storytelling and gorgeous art style. The manga was on a weekly schedule but failed to gather a wide audience. As it turns out, Shonen Jump+, Shueisha’s digital manga platform, has been going through a wave of cancellations this year, having already axed a few dozen manga from the official app. While most of the canceled series don’t always have an English translation, Blue Proustian Moment was released simultaneously on the official Manga Plus app. According to @WSJ_manga on X, a famous account known for sharing all kinds of news about Shonen Jump series, the manga is ending on November 8th with Chapter 25.

Although there weren’t many readers, the news hit them hard, and many expressed their disappointment over the manga being discontinued despite its promising story. While many expected that this day would come, ending a beautifully written story prematurely is bound to cause some dissatisfaction among readers. Although the creator had released one-shots before, this was the first serialized manga by Emofuu. Even though the manga had potential, Shonen Jump+ couldn’t keep it going, knowing it wouldn’t become popular.

What Is the Plot of Blue Proustian Moment?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story is set in a quiet coastal town centering around two girls who couldn’t be more different. Kazuki, the daughter of a wealthy businessman and a straight-A student at a prestigious school for girls, loves the town built by her father’s company and often walks home from school, enjoying the peaceful scenery. However, one day on her way home, she has an unpleasant encounter with Moeka, who arrives near the ocean with her boyfriend on a loud motorcycle. Kazuki immediately dislikes the girl, but she can’t stop thinking about her because she’s drawn to Moeka’s citrus scent.

The two later meet again after Moeka is left alone at night when her boyfriend cheats on her and dumps her. Kazuki tries her best to console the girl, but eventually falls weak to her flirtatiousness. They keep getting drawn to one another as they continue to learn more about each other. While the story has its fair share of romance, it’s also thought-provoking and nuanced, showing two girls from completely different backgrounds come to terms with their feelings. As the story continues, we also see them tackling societal pressure while forming a genuine connection.

