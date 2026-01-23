This Shonen Jump Series Is Set to Become a Bigger Hit Than Jujutsu Kaisen After an Anime

There’s no denying that Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most successful anime and manga series of all time. Even after the main story’s conclusion in September 2024, the series’ popularity only keeps rising thanks to the new sequel manga and the anime’s third season. However, Jujutsu Kaisen wasn’t always this popular, since in the beginning, it was on the verge of being axed, but Gege Akutami piqued readers’ interest with plot twists such as Yuji Itadori’s death in the Cursed Womb Arc. Luckily, the series was saved and even got an anime adaptation by MAPPA before becoming a massive global hit. Although the manga now has over 150 million copies in circulation, it only sold 2.5 million before the anime, because of fewer volumes and lower popularity.

However, unlike Jujutsu Kaisen, Kagurabachi has been on the path of success since the very first day. Takeru Hokazono’s debut manga captured readers’ attention since its debut, and it has been rising in popularity ever since. The manga was released in September 2023, and it’s easily one of the most successful Weekly Shonen Jump series right now, without even getting an anime adaptation. The total volume sales were recorded in October 2025, confirming that the manga has over 3 million copies in circulation, and the numbers have increased exponentially since then. Considering the success of the manga, an anime adaptation is sure to boost its popularity, likely surpassing that of Jujutsu Kaisen and many other Shonen Jump hits.

Kagurabachi’s Anime Is All But Guaranteed

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While fans are still awaiting an official confirmation, there’s no denying that an anime adaptation will happen sooner than expected. We might even get an update this year, based on several reports and rumors. The series has been under the public eye for years now, which is why there’s no doubt the anime is a guaranteed success at this point. The rumors have been going around since 2024, less than a year after the manga’s debut, when a report confirmed that Shueisha applied to trademark the series across various categories, including animation. These trademarks are crucial for securing rights related to anime projects, leading fans to view this piece of information as an encouraging sign.

In December 2024, Toyo Keizai reported that CygamesPictures, being labeled as a “CyberAgent x Shochiku Production,” will be working on the anime adaptation. This month, the same animation studio confirmed sharing a major announcement during AnimeJapan 2026, scheduled to open at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on March 28 and 29, 2026. Naturally, the announcement sparked hope for an anime confirmation once again. Since Shonen Jump waits for more than two years before announcing an anime, it’s even more likely for Kagurabachi to get its own adaptation this year.

