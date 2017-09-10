Shonen Jump Editor On When ‘One Piece’ Will End

It will never end! Well, that is what many fans want to believe, however, the truth is one day One Piece will end. When this day finally does arrive, One Piece fans will surely feel as if they have lost something dear to their hearts. So when Weekly Shonen Jump editor Konnichiwa Nakano san, was asked when this terrible day will arrive, he had a few things to say.

” I do not know anymore. One Piece is a very popular manga in Japan and its popularity is increasingly growing and the storyline is getting longer and longer.”

“Oda sensei himself also tried to end the manga as early as possible because it has become too popular.”

“But maybe One Piece will not end so early.”

“So if anyone asks when One Piece will end? We can only answer with we are uncertain,” said Nakano san in a recent interview with Budakgetah.com.

Nakano san is uncertain when One Piece will actually end, however; Nakano does know one thing, and that is that One Piece will not be ending anytime soon. The popularity of the series is too great and because of that, One Piece will be sticking around for quite some time.

“We’ve also started talking about what we will do on the 30th One Piece anniversary,” continued Nakano.

As you can see, One Piece will not be ending anytime soon, as creator Eiichiro Oda is already talking about the series’ 30th anniversary, which is 10 years away! In addition, Oda has never expressed how the story will end, which could mean that the ending is too far away to discuss a possible conclusion.

” According to Oda sensei, I think he has a plot for the One Piece finish.”

“And no one knows what Oda sensei is planning for the finish. Everything is in the head of Oda alone.”

“Since the One Piece storyline is getting longer, the plot that Oda plans also sometimes changes according to current trends. It depends on the situation,” said Nakano.

As you can see, One Piece should have at least 10 years left before the popular series comes close to ending, which is a relief to die-hard fans. With the story continuously changing, it will be a while before Oda decides to wrap up Luffy’s story, as Oda sets his eyes on their 30th anniversary.