Shonen Jump Is Taking a Holiday Break This Week

If you are a big fan of manga, then you know Sundays are a prime time for content in the United States. Weekly Shonen Jump never fails to deliver thrills with its issues, and its Monday debut in Japan translates to a Sunday reveal stateside. But if you checked your feed today, you may be wondering why Shonen Jump failed to update any of its hit series today.

For anyone feeling confused, don't worry too much! Shonen Jump is on a break this week and for good reason. A major holiday is taking place in Japan right now, and Shonen Jump will return next week when things have settled down.

The magazine, and other manga anthologies like it, are taking a break this weekend because of Golden Week. The annual event is a major one in Japan, and it takes place starting on April 29 and runs an entire week. During this event, the publishing industry is given a vacation as Golden Week is considered a national holiday.

Over in Japan, Golden Week will end on May 5 this year. This is why Shonen Jump will resume publication on May 10 in Japan or May 9 in the United States. It will go live with new chapters of My Hero Academia, One Piece, and more. Jujutsu Kaisen will be on a break next week as well, but it will return with a new chapter on May 17 JST / May 16 EST.

