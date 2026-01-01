Shueisha Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary With The Ultimate Shonen Jump Crossover

For one hundred years, the company responsible for bringing us anime franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more has been forging the anime world. First opening its doors on August 8th, 1926, Shueisha has been an institution in the manga world and is making sure to celebrate its big anniversary. While we are still months away from the exact date that Shueisha first began, the company is getting the ball rolling with a major gift for the fans. While Shonen Jump has had its fair share of crossovers in the past, this is definitely one of the biggest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To ring in this massive anniversary, Shueisha took out newspaper ads in Japan that they were more than happy to share online. The advertisement brings together some of the biggest characters from Shonen Jump’s biggest series, including One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, My Hero Academia, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Death Note, Demon Slayer, Bleach, and more. Ironically, while all of these characters are wildly different from one another, they do have one major attribute in common. Each anime hero and villain featured here is over one hundred years old, making for the perfect crossover for this centennial celebration. You can check out the special crossover below.

shueisha

Shonen Jump’s Big 2026

Courtesy of Shueisha

Alongside celebrating one hundred years in operation, Shonen Jump is releasing some major anime entries to the small screen in 2026. This month, for example, will see the return of Jujutsu Kaisen for its third season and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End for its second season. This year will also see anime adaptations for Oshi no Ko, One Piece, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure hitting the screen once again. Of course, alongside the television adaptations, Shonen Jump is still printing old and new manga series as a mainstay within the medium.

With this month seeing some major shonen heavy hitters making a comeback, there is one Shonen Jump event that fans have been dying to see. On January 25th, later this month, Dragon Ball’s Genki Dama Festival is planning to dig into the future of, arguably, the biggest franchise to come out of Shueisha’s history. With Son Goku and the Z-Fighters skipping the recent event, Jump Festa, this event might reveal what the future holds for Dragon Ball in relation to its manga and anime adaptation.

While becoming a part of Shonen Jump gives a manga a much better chance of eventually receiving an anime adaptation, it isn’t a certainty. Over 2025, we here at ComicBook.com have reported on several Shueisha manga ending their runs prematurely for various reasons. Predominantly, Weekly Shonen Jump has canceled manga in the past based on various factors, most often due to lack of readership/popularity. Fingers crossed that 2026 is a year with far fewer manga cancellations in the Shonen Jump arena.

What do you think of this unique one-hundred-year celebration? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!