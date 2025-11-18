Acclaimed Shonen Jump Series Confirms Sudden Finale

2025 has been a rocky year for Shonen Jump+, with consecutive cancellations as sales and viewership keep dropping off the charts. Launched in 2014, Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ is a popular digital platform that features some of the most globally renowned manga series, including Dandadan, Spy x Family, Kaiju No. 8, and many more. As the most famous demographic across the globe, Shonen by far has the toughest competition in the industry, so it’s no doubt that Shonen Jump+ gets to serialize the most promising series. However, the demographic isn’t just limited to battle action, as there is a plethora of anime series just waiting to be discovered by fans. Romance is one such category that often has the ability to attract readers, especially when the series is made easily accessible through the digitalization of manga.

The acclaimed series Blooming Love by Daichi Kawada has just confirmed a shocking finale date. The information comes from @WSJ_status on X, a famous account known for sharing all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump series. Blooming Love isn’t considered one of the most famous series, but it does have a small and dedicated fanbase who were all shocked by the sudden finale. Usually, whenever a Shonen Jump series draws near its end, the manga confirms a few chapters ahead when to expect the conclusion, but that’s not the case here. However, it doesn’t seem like Blooming Love is getting axed, considering the series’ reception and the fact that it was released in 2023 and has been on a biweekly schedule ever since.

What Is the Plot of Blooming Love?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story follows high school student Shintaro Ibuki, who is forced to make school equipment since he is a member of the art club. While working on the project, he can’t ignore the intense stare of the girl sitting beside him, who comes forward to offer him advice on what he’s doing wrong. She proceeds to demonstrate the correct way to use the tools and ends up completing Shintaro’s work in the blink of an eye, leaving the guy speechless. Unlike her, who excels in crafts, Shintaro’s expertise lies in art. Shintaro is awestruck by her craftsmanship, but he is unable to figure out why she refuses to let him see her sketchbook. Through their shared passion for art, the two continue to work together on multiple projects as they both cover up for each other’s weaknesses.

And before they know it, a budding romance blossoms between the two, taking full bloom before they even realize. The story is expected to end in Chapter 58, which is scheduled to be released on December 1st, 2025 (December 2nd based on JST). The manga has released six volumes so far, but they haven’t been translated and distributed outside of Japan yet. Although the volumes aren’t available in English yet, the series is currently available to read on the official app of Manga Plus.

