Shonen Jump’s Biggest Sequel Ever Hits Its 10th Anniversary as the Series Gets More Intense Than Ever

Shonen Jump has consistently produced manga for decades, but only a few have stood out. One of the most outstanding manga of the 2000s is undeniably Naruto, a story fans often dub the perfect ninja series for how well it captures the genre’s nuances. It is a generational Shonen Jump series that goes beyond fictional tropes and perfectly highlights Japanese culture and ninja elements that Western fans have long admired. The series is filled with compelling and emotional storytelling that makes it unforgettable. Therefore, when a sequel featuring Naruto’s son as the protagonist was announced, many fans had concerns.

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However, Boruto has proven itself as a strong standalone series despite earlier controversies surrounding parts of the anime adaptation and the changes in artists throughout the story’s run. Despite that, the sequel officially turned 10 on May 9 this year and is celebrating the anniversary. As part of the celebration, V Jump collaborated with Ichiban Kuji MASTERLISE – OUTSIDEF to create the first-ever action figure for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the latest entry in the franchise. The figure features Boruto from the newest installment, looking intense and intimidating, just as he does in the series’ increasingly intriguing and high-stakes story.

Shonen Jump’s Ninja Sequel Turns 10 and Continues to Keep the Franchise Alive

Vジャンプ６月特大号（4/21[火]発売）予告🙌



応募者全員大サービス

ボルト MASTERLISE -OUTSIDE-

BORUTO 10th ANNIVERSARY EDITIONの着彩画像がついに到着‼️



池本先生のイラストを細部まで再現した、

『BORUTO -ボルト- -TWO BLUE VORTEX-』

初のフィギュア化を見逃すな！… pic.twitter.com/oRnkDLdfHB — NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) April 13, 2026

For fans looking to get their hands on this gorgeous action figure, it is already available in select Japanese regions until May 21. Meanwhile, international fans can pre-order it through official third-party retailers such as Jump Ichiban, with shipping scheduled for November later this year. In addition, the next issue of V Jump will include an exclusive digital artwork of Boruto as part of the series’ 10th anniversary celebration, which officially begins on June 4 and will feature several more surprises.

The original Naruto manga ran for 15 years, and considering its sequel has now reached nearly two-thirds of that run, it is a clear indication of the sequel’s success. Granted, Boruto releases only one chapter each month, but the fact that the manga has continued despite its initial controversies highlights the series’ caliber. This has become even more evident since the manga entered its second phase, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

With this sequel, the franchise has only grown more intense, especially with Boruto as a protagonist who is arguably one of the most unique aspects of the entire series. He essentially stands as a mix of both Naruto and Sasuke in an oddly satisfying way that keeps fans rooting for him. Meanwhile, the story itself continues to grow more intense with every chapter. Two Blue Vortex has consistently maintained its high-stakes action while adding new layers of intrigue to the narrative. The latest chapter also saw Mamushi’s defeat and opened the door for Code, the series’s classic villain, to return once again. The story is clearly at a fascinating point, with multiple characters receiving major highlights, and it is evident that all of this is building toward an even more compelling narrative that continues to cement Boruto as one of Shonen Jump’s greatest sequels.

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