Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Ends Its Latest Fight With an Unexpected Character Taking the Spotlight

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has released its latest chapter in its monthly schedule, and with it, the series concludes its latest fight. This battle began eight chapters ago, when Mamushi revealed his intention to devour Eida and launched an attack on Konoha. While Mamushi is a Divine Tree, facing him alone wouldn’t have been a difficult task for the shinobi of Konoha, but the reveal of his technique, endless streams of clones with the same physical prowess, added intrigue and posed a unique challenge for how the village would take him on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Multiple characters emerged as key players in this fight, including Boruto, Kawaki, and the long-awaited Daemon, finally entering the action. Meanwhile, Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan and her warping ability made her a crucial factor in countering Mamushi’s clones and eliminating them in an instant. However, every strategy and key player ultimately failed to take Mamushi down. The latest chapter builds toward that very point, as even Daemon begins to tire and can no longer handle Mamushi’s relentless clones. This is where Inojin, who had largely been in a support role throughout the fight, becomes the central figure, delivering the decisive blow against Mamushi with a surprising sacrificial attack.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Makes Inojin the Unexpected Hero in the Latest Fight

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 33, titled “Shattering Futures,” sees Mamushi’s assault begin to overwhelm Konoha and its shinobi. In the midst of the chaos, Inojin and Koji discuss how events are no longer aligning with the future Koji had foreseen, and that a new path is now unfolding. However, Koji had caught a glimpse of a possible solution, one where Mamushi is defeated through Inojin’s new Mind Transfer Jutsu. This realization is enough for Inojin to understand that his evolved ability, capable of controlling on a much larger scale, is the key, especially given the theory that Mamushi’s clones share a single consciousness.

Following this, Inojin descends onto the battlefield and takes control of one of Mamushi’s clones, which eventually leads to him seizing control over Mamushi entirely. From there, destroying the clones’ eyes is all it takes to defeat him completely. This twist was entirely unexpected, as the battle is resolved without a single casualty, with only Sarada and Inojin suffering damage to their eyes. Whether they will be able to see upon waking remains uncertain.

Inojin’s rise as the hero of this encounter stands out, especially in a shonen series that typically places its main protagonists at the forefront. Not only does he uphold his morality by sparing Kobu, but he also brings down a major threat through self-sacrifice. It will be exciting to see how the central heroes of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex can surpass this in the future.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!