Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Misses the Perfect Chance to Recreate Naruto’s Most Iconic Moment

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has released its latest chapter, bringing to a close a fight that has spanned six or more chapters. The sequel has made its pattern clear: with the emergence of the Divine Trees and their desire to devour humans tied to their counterparts, the citizens of Konoha are largely forced to defend themselves against their assault. Within this pattern, many characters are given defining moments; however, as each battle settles, Boruto is typically positioned as a hero, gradually reshaping the villagers’ perception of him from villain to savior.

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With Mamushi’s attack on Konoha and his intent to devour the village, Boruto had a clear opportunity to defend it and change how he is perceived. This mirrors Naruto’s position in the original series, where the villagers saw him only as a vessel for a monster. When Naruto defeated Pain and saved the village, it became the defining moment that fully realized his path toward becoming Hokage. Similarly, this was a perfect chance for Boruto to redeem his image and emerge as a hero. However, the latest chapter subverts this by positioning Inojin as the one who takes that role instead.

Boruto’s Spotlight Is Stolen by an Unexpected Character

Image courtesy of Shueisha

In the latest chapter, as Sarada loses consciousness after failing to fully eradicate Mamushi, the cloning villain multiplies drastically, overwhelming everyone in the village, even Daemon, one of the most invincible characters. As Mamushi’s assault spirals out of control, a conversation with Kashin Koji leads Inojin to realize that his new ability is the key to defeating Mamushi and his clones at once. He enters the battlefield, takes control of one Mamushi, and through their shared consciousness, gains control over all of them, ending the threat instantly. Coupled with his earlier moral choice to save Kubo, Inojin emerges as a new hero of the village.

This twist is unexpected, especially since Boruto’s earlier actions in the fight were helping reshape the villagers’ perception of him. Now, however, his role feels largely non-contributive. This is an unusual narrative choice, considering there seemed to be a clear path toward the village realizing Boruto is not a villain. Instead, it now appears that this shift may only come through Eida undoing her omnipotence, something whose timing remains uncertain. At this point, the direction of the narrative also feels unclear.

Ultimately, it comes down to how Boruto wants to be perceived. Unlike his father, he has never expressed a desire to be recognized as a hero, instead aiming to operate as a silent supporter like Sasuke. In that sense, the series remains consistent. However, as a shonen protagonist, a defining heroic moment feels inevitable. That is why it comes across as a missed opportunity that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex did not give its protagonist the chance to step into that role, echoing one of the most iconic moments from Naruto.

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