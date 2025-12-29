Shonen Jump’s Latest Breakout Series Is Already Selling Out Its Debut Volume

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine released more than a dozen new manga this year, but not all of them caught the reader’s attention. The magazine saw just as many cancellations this year as even promising series, such as Kaedgami, had to be discontinued. While 2025 remained a challenging year for WSJ, the return of Jujutsu Kaisen with a sequel manga created a lot of buzz in September 2025. Thanks to the massive popularity of the original series, fans are pleasantly surprised by a sequel, which introduces new characters and expands the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, in the same month, Someone Hertz, a romantic comedy by Ei Yamano, quietly made its debut. The series eventually began gaining praise for its simplistic yet captivating story.

The first volume of the manga is scheduled to be released on January 5th, 2026, and is available for pre-order on Amazon Japan. However, there aren’t any copies left to pre-order at the moment, as the publishing company hasn’t shared any updates on when it will be available again. Pre-order copies, especially for newer series, aren’t nearly as much as famous titles, as Shueisha likes to test the waters before releasing them in bulk. Even so, the series getting out of stock isn’t common either.

What Is The Plot of Someone Hertz?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story follows Mimei Fukumori, the well-respected student council president, who shares the same love of listening to a late-night comedy radio show with Kurage Mizuo from his class. Unlike him, she’s known for her humor, and the hilarious comments she sends are often read on the radio show. While Mimei wishes to be just as funny as her, it’s a lot easier said than done. As he strives to accomplish his goal of having his comments accepted on the show, his sense of rivalry and friendship with Mizuo turns into something more.

What’s Next For The Manga’s Future?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

According to @WSJ_manga, the series is collaborating with the late-night talk show All Night Nippon, a long-running Japanese radio show that has been ongoing since 1967. The series is still fairly new, so it’s too soon to expect anime confirmation, although it can be a possibility in the next two years if it maintains its popularity.

Unlike Modulo, Someone Hertz didn’t quite catch the global attention as much as it deserved. In fact, in Manga Plus’ yearly highlights, the series doesn’t even rank in the top 10 newly serialized titles. Despite that, Someone Hertz has had a much better reception in Japan since the first volume is already out of stock ahead of its debut.

While January 5th, 2026, is confirmed to be the release date of the first volume, it’s only limited to the Japanese copies. The English release date still hasn’t been revealed yet, but we can expect an update next year. The manga has released 15 chapters so far, and you can read them on the official app of Manga Plus and the official Viz Media website.

