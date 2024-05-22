Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4 Sneak Peek Released: Watch

Smiling Friends is finally back with new episodes on Adult Swim, and Season 2 has shared a new sneak peek at what's coming next with Episode 4! Smiling Friends was one of the best received original animated series released with Adult Swim in the last few years, and fans had been anxiously waiting to see more episodes ever since Season 2 was confirmed to be in production. Following the sneaky debut of the Season 2 premiere as part of the April Fools' Day prank with Adult Swim earlier this Spring, Season 2 is now back in action with the rest of its season.

Following the release of the first three episodes, the Smiling Friends crew is already looking into adding a fifth member as teased by a very drunk Charlie in the newest look at Season 2's next episode. Not only do fans get introduced to Jombo as seen with the first promo for Episode 4, but the newest sneak peek clip reveals that something is going on with the Boss while Charlie seems to be coming face to face with his drinking problem. You can check out the newest sneak peek clip from Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4 below as shared by Adult Swim.

How to Watch Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4

Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 4 is titled "Erm, the Boss Finds Love?" and will be premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, May 26th at midnight, and will then be made available for streaming with Max the next day if you happen to miss the original broadcast. If you wanted to check out the first season of Smiling Friends for yourself, along with the first three episodes of the newest season so far, you can find all currently available episodes (and "Go to Brazil" special released in between seasons) now streaming with Max (with the first season also available on Blu-ray).

As for what could be coming our way in the next season of the animated fan favorite, Adult Swim teases what to expect from Smiling Friends Season 2 as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."

