Solo Leveling Episode 5 Images Released

Solo Leveling is gearing up for a big episode this week. After a stellar star, Solo Leveling episode five is on the docket, and it promises to bring Jinwoo's training to new heights. Now, the first preview for Solo Leveling's next episode has dropped, and the images puts Jinwoo center stage.

As you can see below, the images for Solo Leveling episode five focus on our hero's next journey. While one shot puts Jinwoo in civilian clothes, the other sees the fighter rank up in new hunter gear. The other images included focus on some of Jinwoo's new allies and opponents now that he is leveling up his skills. After all, Jinwoo took down a giant snake beast last week. Word gets around, you know?

Solo Leveling Episode 5 Preview



"A Pretty Good Deal." pic.twitter.com/23fXZQvREw — Império Solo Leveling (@imperiosl1) February 1, 2024

If you are not caught up with Solo Leveling, you should know the anime is easy to stream. The series can be found on Crunchyroll, and of course, Solo Leveling dates back to its original South Korean webtoon. The web-comic can be read in English via Tapas, and print editions of the comic are available stateside as well.

For those wanting to know more about Solo Leveling, no sweat! You can read up on the hit series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

