Solo Leveling Cliffhanger Sets Up Jinwoo's Transformation

Solo Leveling's anime has been steadily showcasing Sung Jinwoo as the weakest hunter in history, and the final moments from the newest episode of the series are teasing he's undergone a physical transformation to go along with his newly acquired strength! Solo Leveling kicked off its anime run this Winter with the reveal of the kind of brutal and unforgiving world that its main character resides in. Making matters worse is the fact that he's the weakest hunter with no potential of growing in their usual system. But things have changed as Jinwoo has fallen into a new kind of world.

Solo Leveling's anime has been spending the last few episodes seeing Jinwoo realize the scope of his new video game like experience as the newest episode of the series saw him jumping into his first exclusive dungeon as a player. He's been leveling up his stats as they change his perception and physical abilities, and the newest episode of the series teases that these physical changes will have even more of a visual impact in the coming episodes.

Jinwoo's physical appearance is changing fast pic.twitter.com/ZENyyrQKpN — Solo Leveling (@SoloLevelAnime) January 28, 2024

Solo Leveling: Jinwoo's Transformation Explained

Solo Leveling Episode 4 sees Jinwoo conquer his first dungeon as a player, and he quickly realizes how this all works the more he fights monsters that used to be much stronger. He gains more strength and levels up the more he defeats these monsters, and he eventually levels up enough to take down the dungeon's boss. When he finally leaves this dungeon, he gets a comparison with the strength of a usual gate monster on the outside of his current activities and he's already revealed to be much stronger than these previous threats.

While Jinwoo himself doesn't quite realize it, he's become much physically stronger through his time in the dungeon. He not only pierces an enemy's tough defenses with a single throw of a broken blade, but the final glimpse of him in the episode shows off his arm has become much more muscular in the process. Now it's only a matter of time before Jinwoo's efforts are reflected in his body just as much as they have been reflected by his skills.

