Solo Leveling Announces Hiatus (And You’ll Never Guess Why)

Solo Leveling fans are waiting to learn what the future holds in store for the major anime production from A-1 Pictures, as the second season’s end didn’t confirm season three’s beginning. Despite the anime series remaining missing in action, the original manhwa that first introduced readers to Jinwoo Sung has marched forward. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has continued to push this universe forward by focusing on Jinwoo’s son, throwing some wild new challenges at the protagonist as he attempts to follow his father’s footsteps. Following the conclusion of a recent storyline, the manhwa sequel has announced that it is taking a breather thanks to an almost unbelievable reason.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the first Solo Leveling series was forged by creator Chugong, the sequel has been forged by writer Dang Do and the artist simply known as Jin. In a wild revelation, Jin has revealed that he is taking a break from Solo Leveling: Ragnarok due to his required military service in South Korea. In a touching statement to the fans, Jin explains why he is departing, what working on the series has meant to him, and whether he will eventually return. In South Korea, the mandatory military service typically runs from eighteen to twenty-one months, meaning Jin will be absent for almost two years.

Jin Explains His Solo Leveling Departure

a-1 pictures

In a new message to fans, Jin stated the following when it came to the upcoming hiatus: “Hello, readers. I am illustrator Jin. Even before I was commissioned to work on Solo Leveling, I was an avid fan of the series throughout my school years. I began drawing after observing the illustrations and direction of the late Jang Seong-rak, and that influence continues to be the foundation of my work to this day. After graduating from high school, I continued my participation in contests, and then, through an unexpected opportunity, I was selected to work on Solo Leveling. I still vividly remember how I felt when I heard the news.”

“About four years have passed since then, and through Solo Leveling and Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, I have gained a lot of experience as a writer and as a person. There were many shortcomings and difficult moments, but I think it was a valuable time. As of today, I will be finishing all work related to my artwork and taking a short break. It’s military service. I will be leaving for a while due to personal reasons but I believe that this time is not the end, but rather a time for further preparation.”

Jin then finished his message with thanks, along with more plans for the future, “I sincerely thank all the artists who worked with me, and most of all, the readers who loved and supported my work. Each and every one of your responses has been a great source of strength for me. I will continue to keep this experience in mind and strive to show you pictures that I am not ashamed of. Thank you so much for everything.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via X