Solo Leveling Hits Unprecedented Milestone Ahead of Season 3

Thanks to the web novel by Chugong and the manhwa adaptation, Solo Leveling became a global phenomenon, popularizing the medium among international fans. Since the series already had a massive fan following, the anime’s success was more or less guaranteed. Not only that, but the incredible anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures earned the series several accolades and skyrocketed its popularity even more. With intense battles, visually striking animation, captivating OSTs, and overpowered characters, Solo Leveling has everything fans enjoy in an anime, which is why no one was surprised after its hit debut. The anime released its second season this year, fully adapting the highly anticipated Jeju Island Arc. However, even though Season 2 concluded in March 2025, the studio didn’t confirm the third season.

Considering the anime’s massive popularity, including the fact that it dominated the Crunchyroll Awards this year, Season 3 is pretty much guaranteed at this point. Even so, the wait will be longer than usual, since the second season was out only after a year of waiting. As fans await an official Season 3 announcement, Solo Leveling crossed 900k reviews on Crunchyroll, the first anime to ever do so. The update was shared by @SoloLevelAnime on X, a reliable source of information regarding all things about the franchise. Solo Leveling was already breaking streaming records when Season 2 was airing this year, and its popularity continues to rise even though it’s been months since the latest season ended.

What’s Next For Solo Leveling’s Anime?

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

With both the novel and manhwa concluded, the anime is the only thing fans are looking forward to right now. Although Solo Leveling: Ragnarok was released after the main story’s ending, it’s more like a spin-off rather than a sequel, written by Daul. Before the Season 3 announcement, rumors about an upcoming film began circulating. The information came from a report that was shared on X during the first week of November 2025, with many outlets sharing the same and hyping fans over an upcoming movie announcement. While the studio has kept silent on the matter, anticipation around the film only keeps increasing, especially when it’s uncertain if it’s going to be canon or an anime original.

The latest season adapted the Jeju Island Arc, where Sung Jinwoo has achieved his biggest goal, to cure his mother’s strange condition called the Eternal Slumber that began affecting people with no powers after the appearance of the Gates. Additionally, his feats on Jeju Island didn’t go unnoticed by the world, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that he’s the strongest Hunter in Korea. Even so, the story is far from over as it has yet to unravel the truth behind the Gates and the reason humans have been granted the powers to become Hunters. Jinwoo will play a key role in uncovering the history and saving the world from a certain doom.

