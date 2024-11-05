Solo Leveling Sequel Lands English Launch Date

Solo Leveling has made a name for itself as one of the greatest webtoons in the game. Following its 2016 launch, the South Korean comic has been viewed millions of times, and its reach now spans the globe. With a hit anime in tow, Solo Leveling is thriving these days with new content, and we just learn when the webtoon’s sequel will make its stateside debut.

If you did not realize, Solo Leveling is living it up these days with a sequel, and the team at Tapas has kept a close eye on the story. Now, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is gearing up for its English debut, and it will go down on November 11th in the United States.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Will Debut in English November 11th

According to Tapas, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok will be posted on a weekly basis, so fans will not lack for content. The publisher also released an official blurb describing the sequel, so Solo Leveling readers can get a taste of what’s to come:

“Solo Leveling: Ragnarok follows Sung Suho, son of the legendary Sung Jinwoo, as he faces a new and terrifying threat in the aftermath of the death of one of the creators of the multiverse, the Absolute Ones. With a dangerous power vacuum now destabilizing reality, gates once again open to release fearsome monsters into Earth’s dimension. Suho, now tasked with saving the world, must conquer the perilous shadow dungeon and confront his father’s powerful legacy in this action-packed continuation.”

For those unfamiliar with Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, the webtoon made its debut this August to rave reviews. The series is handled by JIN, an artist with Studio Redice, while Brix adapts the story originally penned by Daul. Series creator Chugong does oversee the sequel as a type of consultant, but the writer doesn’t work on Solo Leveling: Ragnarok directly.

Praised for its artwork, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is an excellent follow up to the original webtoon inked by artist DUBU. Chugong teamed up with DUBU in 2018 when Solo Leveling began its webtoon journey. The artist was praised for their epic artwork, and DUBU saw Solo Leveling through to the end. Sadly, the Studio Redice CEO and artist passed away in July 2022 after suffering a stroke. In the wake of his death, the Solo Leveling fandom sent their regards to DUBU’s family, and now the webtoon is embracing his legacy through its hit sequel.

What’s the Best Way to Catch Up on Solo Leveling?

Now if you have not read Solo Leveling, don’t fret. The series is very easy to find given its popularity. When it comes to the webtoon, Tapas has Solo Leveling available in app, and other platforms like Pocket Comics and Tappytoon have licensed the series. Yen Press has also released volumes of Solo Leveling in print, so you can collect physical copies of the story.

As for the anime, Solo Leveling season one is now streaming on Crunchyroll. The show debuted in January 2024 to critical acclaim, and fans were quick to buoy the anime despite some slow pacing at the start. With A-1 Pictures at the helm, Solo Leveling has become a top anime pick, and it has shown how well webtoons can do in the industry. Now, all eyes are on the future as Solo Leveling season two is coming up. The anime is set to debut in January 2025, so Solo Leveling: Arise will be a must-watch in a few months.

