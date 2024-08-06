Solo Leveling Exec Drops Season 2 Status Update

Solo Leveling is ready to take its anime to the next level. Earlier this year, the hit web-comic made its screen debut, and A-1 Pictures did not spare any expense for Jinwoo. The world’s weakest hunter came a long way in the show’s first season, so all eyes are now on season two. So of course, we’re all ears as the show’s producer just gave us a big status update on Solo Leveling season two.

Taking to social media, Atsushi Kaneko gave Solo Leveling fans the update they have all been waiting on. The producer, who has worked with A-1 Pictures for years now, confirmed season two has wrapped dubbing. As for the rest of the production, work is happening fast, so Kaneko hopes the team will have some kind of goodie to show fans soon.

“Today at last! Dubbing for all the [season two] episodes has been done successfully. There are so many things I cannot say, but first, I want to give a big thank you to all the cast members for their hard work. Even at my age, I feel like I am able to run forward given the support of the show’s staff,” Kaneko wrote.

“[Solo Leveling] season two is developing at a furious pace, so please wait a bit longer until new info is released!”

Clearly, Kaneko and the entire Solo Leveling team are hard at work. We don’t have a release window for the anime’s new season, but even still, A-1 Pictures is running forward with production. The crew wants to lean into the momentum of Solo Leveling season one, that’s for sure. The anime’s premiere this January earned rave reviews, so hopes are high for season two. And thanks to this new update, we know Solo Leveling hit the ground running for its big comeback.

Want to catch up on Solo Leveling? You can binge the anime’s first season on Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?”

