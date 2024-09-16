Solo Leveling: ReAwakening Movie Announced

Solo Leveling is now in the works on coming back for Season 2 of the anime, but it's going to be hitting theaters with a new movie before the anime returns in full. Solo Leveling made its highly anticipated debut earlier this year, and quickly became one of the most popular new releases of the year thus far. Fans had been asking to see the Webtoon get an official anime adaptation ever since webcomics started to make their way to screens, and the series really followed through on this promise with the successful debut of the anime's first season earlier this year.

Solo Leveling wll be officially returning for Season 2 of the anime next Winter, but some lucky fans will get their chance to see the start of the season early before it comes to TV. Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- is a special movie event coming to theaters in Korea and Japan later this Fall that will not only feature a compilation of the first season, but also an early premiere for Season 2. You can check out the trailer for the Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- movie event below as released during Aniplex Online Fest 2024.

What to Know for Solo Leveling Season 2

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- will be screening in Korea on November 28th, and Japan on November 29th. It will feature a compilation of the first season together with the early premiere of the first two episodes of Season 2. These episodes are titled "You aren't E-rank, are You" and "I Suppose You aren't Aware." These will be brand new episodes not seen before, so fans will get a very early look at what's coming to Solo Leveling next before anyone else does. The special trailer for the film teases that it could screen in other territories, but an announcement has not been made as of the time of this publication.

Solo Leveling Season 2 is now in the works for a release some time in January as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule. A concrete release date has yet to be announced, but the series will be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll when it premieres. Now titled Solo Leveling -Arise From the Shadow- following the end of the first season, it's the best time to catch up with what happened in the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll as well in the meantime.

What Happened in Solo Leveling Season One?

Originally crafted as a webcomic by Chugong, and then later as a more famous Webtoon adaptation with Dubu handling the illustrations, Solo Leveling introduces fans to Sung Jinwoo, the weakest of all the Hunters in world where Hunting has become a fruitful career for many. Needing to make some quick money to help his ailing mother and send his sister to college, Jinwoo decides that making money as a Hunter is the only path he can follow despite the fact that he can only defeat the weakest monsters there.

Through the first season of the anime, Jinwoo discovers a new power to level up his body and skills. Deciding to then kill as many monsters as he can, as quickly as he can, in order to level up, Jinwoo soon becomes much stronger than ever before. Now he has to balance his ability to get stronger with the fact he still needs to keep it a secret from everyone around him unless he garners unwanted attention. So Jinwoo will do or kill anyone necessary in order to make his dreams a reality. Even more so in this coming season of the anime.