2026 Will Be a Disappointing Year For Solo Leveling Fans

Solo Leveling has ranked among the most popular anime series in both 2024 and 2025 by releasing two consecutive seasons each year in winter. Thanks to the web novel by Chugong and the manhwa adaptation, the series already had a massive global fanbase long before the anime’s debut. However, the incredible adaptation by A-1 Pictures helped the series reach new heights of popularity, becoming a global sensation. While both the web novel and manhwa have long reached their conclusions, the anime has only wrapped up the Jeju Island Arc. The story gets more intense from here on out as it continues to unravel the biggest mysteries in the world.

It’s not just the anime, but the franchise has several ongoing projects, including video games, spin-off manhwa Ragnarok, and the live-action adaptation. With so many things to look forward to, one would expect that this year will be full of exciting surprises, but that’s not the case at all. 2026 has only just begun, and there’s been a series of disappointing updates. While the Season 3 announcement has been delayed, Ragnarok confirms a disappointing update.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Goes on an Indefinite Hiatus

After the original novel’s ending, another author who went by the pen name Daul released Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, which was also adapted into a manhwa in 2024. This month, the manhwa series, written by Daul Do and illustrated by JIN, went on an indefinite hiatus following the artist’s enlistment in the mandatory military service, which typically lasts for eighteen to twenty-one months. This means that the series will be on hiatus for about two years.

Ragnarok follows the story of Jinwoo’s son, Suho, whose powers were initially sealed but later resurfaced, and now he must face new challenges from cosmic beings to keep the world safe. While the story is often perceived as a sequel, there have been debates about it being a spin-off based in an alternate universe instead.

While fans await the Ragnarok manhwa to return, the only hope is for the anime’s third season and the live-action adaptation, which will take longer than expected. It’s been almost a year since the second season premiered, but the anime hasn’t shared any updates on a sequel. While there have been rumors about the anime releasing a film before Season 3, there has been no official confirmation regarding it. The rumors began circulating after a report began circulating on social media. While we might get a major anime update this year, the chances of a new season or film being released are extremely low.

On the other hand, 2026 kicked off with a disappointing update regarding the live-action, which is set to be adapted as a K-drama rather than a film. It’s expected to adapt the entire story in just one season, spanning across a few episodes. The story isn’t particularly lengthy, but condensing everything in just a few episodes would mean that a lot of the canon events would have to be removed altogether.

