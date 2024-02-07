Sound Euphonium Season 3 Release Date, Episode Count Announced

Sound! Euphonium is making its return for Season 3 as one of the more highly anticipated anime releases of the year, and it has finally set a release date for its Spring release! Sound! Euphonium ended the second season of the TV anime quite a while ago, but actually continued its story with a few movie releases. Now that Kumiko Oumae's first two years of school have wrapped up, it's time for the anime to start tackling the third and final year of school as seen in Ayano Takeda's original light novels with new characters, challenges, and more ahead.

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 previously announced that it would be releasing some time this April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and a new update has revealed that Season 3 will be officially premiering on April 7th in Japan. The new season of the anime will be running for 13 episodes in total, and will be adapting Kumiko's final year of school. It's yet to be announced if the new anime will be streaming outside of Japan as of the time of this writing, however. You can find the release date announcement below.

How to Watch Sound Euphonium

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 will be premiering on April 7th, and will once again be produced by Kyoto Animation. Haruka Tomatsu has joined the cast of the series as Kumiko's surprising new rival in her third year, Mayu Kiroe. If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of the TV anime and three movies releases so far, you can now find it all streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease what to expect from the Sound! Euphonium anime as such, "Spring in the first year of high school. Kumiko, a member of the brass band in junior high school, visits the high school brass band club with classmates Hazuki and Sapphire. There, she comes across Reina, her former classmate from junior high. Hazuki and Sapphire decide to join the club, but Kumiko can't make up her mind. She recollects her experience with Reina at a competition in junior high school."

