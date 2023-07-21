Space Ghost Actor George Lowe Experiencing Health Issues and Hospitalizations

George Lowe, a prolific voice actor known for his work on Space Ghost Coast to Coast, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Robot Chicken, has reportedly been hospitalized amid recent medical issues. The news was confirmed on social media by MC Chris, who was a contributing writer on Space Ghost Coast to Coast. In a post, which you can check out below, Chris provided an update on Lowe's health condition, indicating that although he has had some recent health scares, he is currently being cared for in his Florida home.

"A fan wrote me concerned that they hadn't heard from George Lowe (aka Space Ghost) on FB for a long time so I checked in on him," the post reads. "He's actually had some health problems, had a bad February which required an aortic dissection and he had to be intubated twice and we came close to losing him. He's been in a nursing home and rehab and has had to return to the hospital as well to get his medication corrected. He now has a nurse looking after him in his home in Florida. His [Facebook] was taken down [because] someone complained about him being offensive. If you knew George like I do you know he can say some crazy politically incorrect stuff but he's got a big heart and loves everyone. The good news is he was capable of texting me so I take that as a good sign. Please spread the word if you have Adult Swim fan pages. We all love George and his show was the cornerstone of early era Adult Swim before it was called Adult Swim. Much would be different without his humor and efforts. We love you George! Please gimme a Space Ghost quote in the comments and keep him in your thoughts."

Who Is George Lowe?

Born in Dunedin, Florida on November 10, 1957, Lowe began doing voiceover work in the late 1980s, before getting his breakthrough role as the titular character on Space Ghost Coast to Coast. The show, which aired on Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and later the online GameTap platform from 1994 through 2008, was a subversive spoof not only on the world of celebrity talk shows, but of the original 1960s Space Ghost animated series created by Alex Toth. Utilizing animation from the original series, Space Ghost Coast to Coast saw Space Ghost interview a slew of celebrity guests and get up to other hijinks. Lowe has reprised his role as Space Ghost many times in the years since, both on the spinoffs Cartoon Planet and The Brak Show, and on various other Adult Swim properties.

Outside of Space Ghost, Lowe's career includes the Beetlejuice animated series, the AdventureQuest games, and a number of roles (including himself) on Aqua Teen Hunger Force. He has also narrated commercials for Dunkin', Capital One, FX and FXX, and multiple radio stations.

Our thoughts are with Lowe, his family, friends, and fans at this time.