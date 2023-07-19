Adult Swim Festival Updated Schedule Announced Amid Writers, Actors’ Strike Cancellations

Adult Swim previously announced some cancelled events for the upcoming Adult Swim Festival amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and now Adult Swim Festival has revealed its updated schedule revealing what events will be coming to the big celebration! The ongoing writers and actors strikes led to a number of plans for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con to be cancelled for Adult Swim such as planned appearances from The Venture Bros. characters for the release of the new movie, an appearance from the Metalocalypse co-creator for the new movie, and more. And this has undoubtedly impacted the plans for the Adult Swim Festival.

Adult Swim previously announced the cancellations of a few events previously slated for the Adult Swim Festival 2023 in light of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and now they have announced their updated schedule that includes new performances from the likes of Debby Friday on Friday, July 21 at 8:15PM PST and Saba on Saturday, July 22 at 9:00PM PST. But also comes with new cancellation such as the planned Meet & Greet for Smiling Friends. You can find the announcement for Adult Swim Festival On the Green’s updated schedule below:

https://twitter.com/adultswim/status/1681699594076291077?s=20

What Is the Adult Swim Festival?

Scheduled to take place outside of the San Diego Convention Center (5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way) on Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22, Adult Swim Festival On the Green will feature a live orchestra for the “The Genndy Tartakovsky Musical Experience,” featuring an introduction from Genndy Tartakovsky with Primal and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal composers Tyler Bates and Joanne Higginbottom in attendance as well. Toonami will also be hosting a “Toonami on the Green” event with promises of breaking news, surprise guests, and new reveals. There will also be a special event hyping up the upcoming “Checkered Past” block featuring Cartoon Network’s biggest classic animated series.

Previously cancelled events include Metalocalypse Meet & Greet, Rick and Morty Meet & Greet, Venture Bros. Meet & Greet, Smiling Friends Meet & Greet, Sarah Sherman Performance, and The Eric Andre Show live events. There will be performances from Akira Akira Dance Party, DeathbyRomy, Flying Lotus, Derby Friday, Hemlocke Springs, Saba, and Ginger Root for fans who manage to make it to the event.

