Spice and Wolf Reboot Episode 2 First Look Released

Spice & Wolf is now back in action with a new remake anime series, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the reboot's next big episode! Spice & Wolf is one of the major classic franchises that have returned for new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, but it's a return not like any other you will see in action over the next few months. Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is a brand new take on Isuna Hasakura and Ju Ayakura's original light novels, and the anime is getting ready for its familiar second episode following Kraft Lawrence and Holo's returns.

The first episode of Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf introduced a new take on the anime that fans might have seen years ago, and with it also reintroduced Kraft and Holo as the main duo. Now it's time for them to really start their journey together, and the first look at what's coming next has been revealed. You can see the promo for the new Spice & Wolf anime's second episode in the video above, and some select images from the episode below ahead of its premiere.

How to Watch Spice and Wolf 2024 Episode 2

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Episode 2 is titled "Mischievous Wolf and Unfunny Jokes" and the episode is teased as such, "Lawrence decides to send Holo back to his hometown in the far north. On their way to their next destination, the two encounter a pouring rain and decide to spend the night at a church to take shelter from the rain. As Lawrence was drying off his wet body and chatting with the guests in the hall, he was approached by a fledgling merchant who called himself Zheren with a questionable offer to make money." The episode will be premiering on Monday, April 8th, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll outside of Japan.

You can currently find the first episode of Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf with Crunchyroll as well, and they tease the new anime as a whole as such, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

