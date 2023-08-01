Spice and Wolf Celebrates Summer With New Poster

Spice & Wolf is now in the works on a new anime project coming back to screens after many years, and now the new anime is celebrating Summer with a special new poster for one of its main leads, Holo! Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original Spice & Wolf light novel series is now celebrating the 15th Anniversary of its original anime adaptation's premiere, and it's going all out with a new anime bringing back staff and cast from the original run. It's yet to be revealed what form this new anime project will take, but it's already resulted in some great new looks for the classic.

Spice & Wolf's new anime project, officially titled as Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf, is gearing up for its release in 2024 with a new series of posters that will be released on a monthly basis and highlighting each season of the year. The first of these special seasonal posters features Holo attending a Summer festival, and it's a great new look at one of the big icons from the 2000s. You can check out the newest poster for Spice & Wolf's new anime project below and get ready for what's coming next:

What to Know About Spice & Wolf's New Anime

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is currently scheduled for a release some time in 2024 as part of the celebration for the 15th Anniversary of the anime series. Takeo Takehashi will be returning to serve as chief director for the new anime at new production studio Passione, Hijiri Sanpei will be serving as director, Kevin Penkin will be composing the music, and ENISHIYA will be producing the new anime. The main two leads of Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence and Ami Koshimnizu as Holo will be returning for the new anime as well.

If you wanted to check out the original two season run of the Spice & Wolf anime, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Lawrence, a traveling merchant, finds a nude girl with the ears and tail of a wolf asleep in his cart. She is Holo, a harvest goddess with an untamed beast lurking inside. Armed with his street smarts and her animal instincts, a simple peddler and a forgotten deity journey through the countryside while reaping the riches of happiness and exposing the bankruptcy which dwells in the human heart."

