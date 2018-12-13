‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Debuts Its Anime Heroine

People may complain from time to time about superhero fatigue, but it is hard to bash films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The upcoming film stands as one of the year's most anticipated, and its latest trailer just introduced one adorable anime heroine.

So, if you are ready to meet a super kawaii version of Peni Parker, you're in luck. The girl is here, and she's ready to make all your otaku dreams a reality. Earlier today, the team behind the animated Spider-Man flick dropped its second trailer ahead of New York Comic Con. The clip, which can be seen below, shows off all sorts of Spider-Verse characters like Spider-Gwen and Spider-Ham. However, it is Peni who has anime lovers geeking out.

I was pleasantly shocked to see Peni Parker (the anime girl) already. Wasn't sure if she'd show up and definitely wasn't expecting her having this big a role already. Spider-Man Noir is also a favorite. This is going to be a fun movie. — Boo-igi Hann (@LuigiHann) October 2, 2018

As you can see, the trailer shows Peni in full anime mode as her visuals are taken right from your favorite shojo. With cropped black hair, Peni looks like an anime heroine with his signature blush and go-to peace sign. When the look is combined with her school uniform, it is hard to deny her anime aesthetic.

Of course, there are those who were taken by surprise when this heroine popped up. For casual comic fans, Peni isn't exactly a household name. The girl hails from Earth 14512, and she is the daughter of the original SP//dr. Orphaned at a young age, Peni was raised by her uncle, Ben, and aunt, May. The pair encouraged Peni to pick up her father's legacy, so she transformed herself in order to operate the SP//dr suit that her father abandoned so many years ago. From then on, Peni becomes her own sort of superhero as she fights big-name baddies like Mysterio and more.

Now, it looks like Peni will be coming to the big screen in the next Spider-Man movie, and fans are eager to see what the mecha-loving girl can do. Created by Gerard Way and Jake Wyatt, the fan-favorite heroine will surely rack up supporters once the film goes live, and anime fanatics are already on-board with whatever Peni wants to do.

So, will you be tuning into this animated take on Spider-Man? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released on December 14th.