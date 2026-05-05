14 Years Later, Crunchyroll Is Finally Streaming Underrated Sports Anime

Launched in 2017, the streaming platform Crunchyroll has risen through the ranks to become the biggest hub for anime fans worldwide. Naturally, this means that a large plethora of anime series can be found on the platform, including new ones that are being released every week. Each anime season, the streaming platform releases a new list of line-ups and shares the release dates of its subbed and dubbed versions. Since a large number of anime end up on this platform, fans often rely on it to search for and watch all kinds of exciting shows. However, despite that, even Crunchyroll’s library doesn’t have all the anime series and films that global fans could find. The platform is often removing and adding more and more series depending on the demand and licensing issues.

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On May 3rd, 2026, the platform finally began streaming one of the most underrated sports anime of all time, Galaxy Kickoff!! The anime aired 39 episodes from 2012 to 2013, and all of them are available on Crunchyroll in Japanese dub with English subtitles. The film is available in multiple regions, so don’t forget to check out on the official website. The streaming platform quietly added the series without making an announcement.

What Is Galaxy Kickoff!! About?

Based on a 2006 light novel written by Hiroto Kawabata, the anime series is produced by TYO Animations. The series even received a manga adaptation and began serializing in Shueisha’s Saikyou Jump in April 2012, only a few days after the anime debut. Additionally, the manga only released 17 chapters while the anime was ongoing. On the other hand, the novel released three volumes until 2013. The anime stayed under the radar for 14 years and continues to remain one of the most underrated series of all time.

The story centers around Shou, a sixth grader who is currently facing a major crisis in the final year of his elementary school. Since he is the last member of the Momoyama Predators, a football team, the manager was forced to disband the team. Although he has no exceptional talent, he still loves football and wants to revive the team. He met Erika while she was practicing football with her dog and asked her to join. However, he soon gets on her bad side when she realizes that there is no team for her to join.

He also meets Misaki Shimizu for the same purpose. After a series of events, Shou somehow manages to form a new team with reliable members. The series also reveals his true potential and his ability to see the patterns in the way players move, which is his greatest asset. The anime wraps up the story in February 2013 with Episode 39, and the franchise hasn’t released a new project ever since. So far, the anime isn’t available on any other major streaming platform except for Crunchyroll, since it never had any recognition in the West.

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