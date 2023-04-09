Spy Classroom Season 2 Announced

The Spy Classroom anime might have ended its initial adaptation along with the rest of the ending Winter 2023 seasonal anime schedule, but Spy Classroom surprised fans with the announcement that Season 2 of the anime is not only in the works, but is already preparing to return later this year with its new episodes! The anime adaptation taking on Takemachi and Tomari's Spy Classroom light novel series (which is also known as "Spy Room" overseas), introduced fans to a classroom full of spies that were much less skilled than any of their counterparts. But thankfully the lessons are far from over.

Following the end of Spy Classroom Season 1, it was officially announced that Spy Classroom Season 2 is already in the works. While there is no concrete release date for Season 2 of the Spy Classroom anime just yet, it has been announced that Spy Classroom Season 2 will be airing as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule later this year. To celebrate, Spy Classroom has released the first teaser trailer (which you can see in the video above) and teaser poster for Season 2, that you can check out below from its official Twitter account:

Spy Classroom Season 2: What to Know

Spy Classroom Season 2 will be airing this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and will feature a returning staff and voice cast from the first season. Director Keiichiro Kawaguchi is returning to direct Spy Classroom Season 2 for studio feel., Shinichi Inotsume is returning to supervise the scripts, and Sumie Kinoshita will be handling the character designs once more. Returning voice cast includes Sora Amamiya as Lily, Yuichiro Umehara as Klaus, Miku Ito as Grete, Nao Toyama as Sibylla, Aoi Yuki as Monika, Sumire Uesaka as Thea, Ayane Sakura as Sara, and Tomori Kusunoki as Annett.

If you wanted to catch up with Spy Classroom Season 1, you can now find the anime streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. They tease the Spy Classroom anime as such, "Conflict-ravaged nations now deploy covert operatives instead of missiles. Lily is recruited into spy training… but her practical skills are absolutely abysmal. Desperate to pass, she leaps at the chance to join the mysterious 'Tomoshibi' team. Too bad the team is filled with even more hopeless spies. Together they must conquer the Impassible Mission and best their genius instructor, but the true purpose behind their classroom is more harrowing than they can imagine…"

