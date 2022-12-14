Spy Classroom Drops New Trailer: Watch

The espionage business is good right now in the anime medium, with the Forger Family helping to raise the spy profession to new heights thanks to Spy x Family's arrival in 2022. Now, Loid, Yor, and Anya might have some competition in 2023 as Spy Classroom is set to arrive on January 5th, introducing a class of stealthy agents that are looking to perform a suicide mission with very little time to learn the best tactics to take. Now, Studio Feel has released a new trailer to get fans hyped for one of the biggest new anime adaptations that will arrive in January of next year.

Spy Classroom first arrived in 2020 from creators Takemachi and Tomari, introducing readers to a band of young spy students that are led by a teacher whose original group was killed during a deadly mission. Putting together a class of drop-outs from other spy schools, the teacher Klaus is looking to forge these would-be masters of espionage into a unit that could take on "Impossible Missions", aka quests that normally result in a failure rate of ninety percent.

Spy x Classroom

Spy Classroom shared this new trailer giving fans a fresh look at this classroom that is going to have a lot on their plate once the anime adaptation arrives on January 5th from Studio Feel:

The series will be available to stream on the platform known as HIDIVE, with Spy Classroom having the following official description:

"Conflict-ravaged nations now deploy covert operatives instead of missiles. Lily is recruited into spy training… but her practical skills are absolutely abysmal. Desperate to pass, she leaps at the chance to join the mysterious "Tomoshibi" team. Too bad the team is filled with even more hopeless spies. Together they must conquer the Impassible Mission and best their genius instructor, but the true purpose behind their classroom is more harrowing than they can imagine… Based on the spy thriller light novel series written by Takemachi and illustrated by Tomari, the anime adaptation is directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, written by Shinichi Inotsume, and produced by studio feel."

Do you think this new classroom can stand toe-to-toe with the Forger Family? Which big new anime of 2023 are you most looking forward to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime espionage.