Spy x Family Cast Get Stylish Makeovers in New Poster

Spy x Family is getting itself ready for just as big of a 2023 as the manga and anime releases enjoyed last year, and Spy x Family has suited up its cast for a special celebration of the franchise coming to its new art exhibition opening up overseas! Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family manga was already a massive success for Shueisha's Jump released way before the anime adaptation premiered, and it has only exploded in popularity ever since. This continues well into this year too, and now Spy x Family will be celebrating with a special exhibition for the manga's art thus far.

Spy x Family will be kicking off a special exhibition for the manga's art later this Summer across Japan. Scheduled to debut July 20 to August 13 at Matsuya Ginza Event Square before moving throughout locations across Japan, this special exhibition is promising all kinds of art from Tatsuya Endo's original manga series. To help celebrate what's to come, Endo has provided a special new poster for the Spy x Family exhibition that fancies up each of the Spy x Family characters for the occasion. Check it out below:

What's Next for Spy x Family?

The Spy x Family anime is currently scheduled to return for Season 2 this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and will then be followed with the feature film debut for Spy x Family Code: White, hitting theaters across Japan later this December. If you're anxiously waiting for the movie for Season 2, Spy x Family's anime can now be found streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to go back and see how it all began. They tease the Spy x Family anime as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

