Spy x Family Poster Suits Up for New Exhibition

Spy x Family is gearing up to return this year with some major new releases for the anime adaptation, and now Anya and the rest of Spy x Family's characters have suited up in a special new poster released for the Spy x Family franchise's new exhibition coming to Japan soon! Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family manga has taken over the world not only due to its prior success with Shueisha's Jump+ app, but the anime adaptation proved to be such a hit that there is no sign of slowing down the Spy x Family anime juggernaut.

Spy x Family has announced a special art exhibition coming to Japan later this Summer which will feature some art from Tatsuya Endo's original Spy x Family manga. Running later this Summer from July 20 to August 13 at Matsuya Ginza Event Square before moving throughout locations across Japan, this new exhibition has revealed a special new poster from series creator Tatsuya Endo that suits up Anya and the Forger family together with Spy x Family's extended cast for the occasion. You can check out the special Spy x Family exhibition poster below:

Spy x Family Season 2: What to Know

The Spy x Family anime has some huge plans for 2023. Spy x Family Season 2 is currently scheduled to release this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and will then be followed with the feature film debut for Spy x Family Code: White, hitting theaters across Japan later this December. If you're anxiously waiting for the movie for Season 2, Spy x Family's anime can now be found streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to go back and see how it all began. They tease the Spy x Family anime as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

