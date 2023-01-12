Spy x Family Musical Reveals Its Anyas With New Posters

Spy x Family is continuing to dominate the world this year by branching out with its very first live action effort with a new stage play musical making its way to Japan, and fans have gotten a look at who the play has chosen as the live-action version of Anya Forger! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has exploded into a whole new realm of success last year thanks to the debut of its official anime adaptation. Ending the year on a very strong note, the franchise headed into 2023 with a ton of new projects already in the works taking it into the future.

Showing off a new look at what fans can expect from Spy x Family's new musical, the play has shown new posters for the four main leads it chose as their version of Anya, Risa Masuda, Aoi Ikemura, Miharu Izawa, and Miharu Fukuchi. These posters recreate one of the early volume cover arts from Tatsuya Endo's original manga releases, and it's a fun tease of just how the series has been brought to life for the new musical. You can check out the new posters:

What to Expect From Spy x Family's Musical

Directed and written by G2, with music composed by Shuhei Kamimura, Spy x Family's new musical will be running from March through May in Japan. The stage play will not only feature these several Anyas, but will also include a cast with the likes of Win Morisaki and Hiroki Suzuki as Loid Forger, Fuka Yuzuki and Mirei Sasaki (Hinatazaka46) as Yor Forger, Kurumu Okamiya and Tsubasa Takizawa as Yuri Briar, Nonoka Yamaguchi as Fiona Frost, Kento Kinouchi as Franky Franklin, Soma Suzuki as Henry Henderson, and Manato Asaka as Sylvia Sherwood.

If you wanted to check out the anime, you can now find Spy x Family streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think of these live-action takes on Anya Forger? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!