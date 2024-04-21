Spy x Family Code: White Earns Rave Reviews Amid Opening Weekend

Spy x Family is finally in theaters stateside, and the Forger Family is living large. After the clan debuted its first movie in Japan, the team at Crunchyroll and Sony Entertainment has given the film a launch in the U.S. And following its big premiere, it seems fans are raving over the Spy x Family outing.

If you want to see the fallout for yourself, it is easy enough to check Rotten Tomatoes. The movie has a solid rating of 96% with nearly 25 reviews. The critical reviews for Spy x Family Code: White are solid, and the same goes for fans. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has an impressive 99% with more than 100 verified ratings.

And over on CinemaScore, Spy x Family Code: White has earned its flowers. The movie has been given a solid A grade. This rating comes after Spy x Family Code: White went through its opening weekend. In the United States, the movie grossed $2.2 million on Friday, its opening day. This impressive haul was more than Suzume's opening day which accrued $2.1 million. And across the weekend as a whole, Spy x Family earned just under $3 million USD.

Clearly, Spy x Family Code: White is doing well, and it shows that even slice-of-life anime series can provide at the box office. If you are not caught up with the anime, you can always check out Spy x Family at home before heading to theaters for this flick. The TV series is streaming now on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on Spy x Family Code: White, you can read up on its synopsis below:

"He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

What do you think about Spy x Family's first movie outing? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!