Spy x Family Code: White Clip Released

Spy x Family Code: White is finally out in theaters in the United States, and it's time to celebrate the new movie release with a special clip from the new movie! Spy x Family's anime has been such a success since it first premiered a couple of years ago that it was quickly announced that the first season would be followed up with a new season and movie. With Spy x Family Season 2 airing through the Fall last year, it was then continued with a new movie that went on to major box office success in Japan. Now it's finally time for fans in the United States to check it out.

After taking over theaters in Japan through the Winter, Spy x Family Code: White has made its full debut across theaters in the United States. It features an original story not seen in the prior manga or anime releases, so fans are still unsure as to what to expect to see in action. This includes the newest clip from the film shared by IGN, which sees Yor Forger accidentally seeing a strange perspective of Loid kissing a woman on the street. It's likely to cause some sort of misunderstanding that we'll see add a new wrinkle to the movie, and you can check it out below.

Yor sees something she can't believe in this exclusive clip from SPY x FAMILY Code: White which is available in theaters now. pic.twitter.com/8GL0cJnTez — IGN (@IGN) April 18, 2024

What to Know for Spy x Family Code: White

Spy x Family Code: White is now making its way through theaters in the United States with both English subtitled and dubbed options available, and tickets for the film are now on sale. Original series creator Tatsuya Endo provided new character designs while supervising the movie's original story. Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director. As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll tease the movie as such:

"He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"