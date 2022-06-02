Spy x Family Tamagotchis Want To Help Fans Adopt Anya

Spy x Family has hit the ground floor running when it comes to its anime adaptation, with the series from Wit Studio and CloverWorks helping to push the manga’s sales to over twenty one million at present. Now, the hit of the spring anime season is set to receive a Tamagotchi of its own that will let fans take the role of Loid and Yor in raising their daughter Anya, the young telepath who is instrumental in achieving the goals of the master spy known as Twilight.

Bandai has released a first look at this new Spy x Family Tamagotchi, in which fans can raise Anya as if she were their own electronic daughter, with the company also releasing an official description of the device set to arrive in December of this year:

“Tamagotchi with the TV anime Spy x Family motif is now available in the nano series! Take care of cute Anya! There are fourteen styles that can be seen depending on how you take care of them. The snack is Anya’s favorite, ‘peanuts”! All three types of mini-games that can be played with Anya are included.

By taking care of Anya in uniform and playing mini-games, you can meet Anya in various costumes. The facial expressions of Anya and the scenes that appear in her anime, which change even in the anime, are reproduced with cute dot pictures of Tamagotchi!”

If you haven’t had the opportunity to dive into Spy x Family as of yet, Crunchyroll offered the official description of the anime adaptation as such:

“World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin, and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!”

Would you be looking to add this Spy x Family Tamagotchi to your collection? What other anime franchises would you love to see receive a tamgotchi in the future?

