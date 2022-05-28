Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 8 With Special Poster

✖

Spy x Family is getting closer and closer to the end of its debut slate of episodes, and it has celebrated the release of Episode 8 of the anime with a special new poster! Now that the three members of the Forger Family have finally gotten their act together and are starting to adjust to their new lives as a happy family, fans have seen how the newest episodes of the series are now beginning to challenge this new status quo and break into the secret heart of why all of them have come together. With Anya's challenge out of the way for now, it's time for Yor and Loid's big adversary.

After teasing his initial debut with an off-screen cameo and finally making a full appearance in the post-credits scene from the previous episode, Yor's brother Yuri has finally made his proper debut in the anime with the newest episode. With Yor finally telling her brother about her new marriage, Yuri decides to figure things out for himself and it's made clear that he's yet another character who's got some big secrets to hide. He stars in the poster for Spy x Family Episode 8, and you can check it out below:

Spy x Family Episode 8 is titled "The Counter-Secret Police Cover Operation" and Crunchyroll describes it as such, "Ostania's counterintelligence agency and national security bureau conducts spy hunts and keeps surveillance on its citizens to maintain peace within the country. They are also called the Secret Police and are feared. Yor's younger brother Yuri actually belongs to the Secret Police and is hunting down spies while keeping this a secret from Yor and others around him. One day, he suddenly shows up at the Forger residence. The Forgers, who are full of secrets, and Yuri, who has a secret identity, come face to face!"

Spy x Family's anime is available on Crunchyroll. The series follows master spy Twilight who receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid. He procures both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

